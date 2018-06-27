CPS to launch Office of Student Protections in wake of sex abuse scandal

Chicago Public Schools will launch the Office of Student Protections and Title IX to better safeguard students who report sexual abuse, CEO Janice Jackson announced Wednesday."Chicago's students deserve a school district that will fully protect them and advocate for their best interest at all times, which is why we are creating a robust new team to support students that is more comprehensive than anything else in the country," Jackson said. "By doing everything from guaranteeing student-on-student abuse allegations are handled properly to ensuring every member of the CPS community understands their role in recognizing, preventing, and responding to abuse, the Office of Student Protections will help ensure all students can safely access the high quality education they deserve."This comes in the wake of a Chicago Tribune investigation, which exposed big problems in how the nation's third largest school district handles abuse.Some staff failed to raise the alarm when they learned of allegations. CPS removed two principals from their positions on Monday.Dr. Sheldon House was removed from Simeon Career Academy and Armando Rodriguez, principal of Goode STEM Academy, was reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.The news conference took place just before the Chicago Board of Education meets to vote to change how CPS investigates allegations of sexual misconduct by adults against students.Also at City Hall Wednesday morning, some aldermen are expected to present a resolution, calling for hearings on the scandal that has shaken up the school district.Last week, Illinois lawmakers held a hearing about sexual abuse allegations against CPS employees that had been mishandled over the last 10 years.Victims and their families giving tearful testimony about being assaulted and then mistreated by the system.CPS officials said they are committed to holding staff members accountable.