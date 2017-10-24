CPS 'do-not-hire' workers rehired at charter, contract schools

An investigation of Chicago Public Schools found that 163 workers who were banned from working in the district wound up working at CPS charter and contract schools.The Office of Inspector General for the Chicago Board of Education did not name any schools where the employees were working or are currently employed.Within that pool of 163 educators, the level of misconduct ranges from theft to offenses as bad as physical abuse, drugs and alcohol and sexual abuse.Three employees found working at charter or contract schools during the 2016-17 school year were designated do not hire by CPS for sexual abuse. They are no longer employed.Twenty-two of the former CPS employees working in that same year were designated "do-not-hire" due to corporal punishment. The report even found two of those former employees were given increased disciplinary responsibilities.In June, the inspector general's office recommended the board put a policy in place to let other schools know if they are hiring someone from their "do-not-hire" list and why.But officials from the CPS charter and contract schools said there is no system in place to let them know about the "do-not-hire" status.The board said it is working on creating a notification system.