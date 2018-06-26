EDUCATION

CPS removes 2 principals amid sex abuse investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago Public Schools has removed two principals for their handling of allegations that children were being sexually abused. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Public Schools has removed two principals for their handling of allegations that children were being sexually abused.

CPS reassigned principal Armando Rodriguez pending the outcome of an investigation into the school's oversight of staff interactions with students. The school district also removed Dr. Sheldon House, the principal at Simeon Career Academy.

After an audit of the management practices at the Chatham area-school, CPS said it found issues with the school's response to past events in which volunteers were able to coach athletics without the proper background checks.

CPS said it became aware of a new allegation of sexual abuse by a Simeon volunteer during the audit, which was not handled in accordance with CPS policy.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson released a statement saying that findings suggest the principals "did not effectively safeguard their students."

The volunteer is now barred from the school and the allegation of abuse is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcpschicago public schoolssex abuse against childrensex abusescandalinvestigationprincipalChathamChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
2 CPS principals removed for possible mishandling of sex abuse allegations
KinderCare helps kids avoid summer slide
CTU President Karen Lewis files retirement papers
More Education
Top Stories
Teen struck in face with hammer at Near North Side McDonald's
Supreme Court upholds travel ban; here's what the decision means
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Trump denies he's to blame for Harley-Davidson decision
Va. mom shoots New Zealand man her daughter met online
DNA evidence leads to DJ's arrest in teacher's 1992 killing
Giant beehive hangs above State Street in downtown Chicago
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Show More
10 wounded, 1 fatally, in 2 separate South Side shootings
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
Chicago minimum wage increases to $12 on July 1
VIDEO: Woman's outburst on Spirit flight stuns passengers
More News