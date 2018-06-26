CPS removes 2 principals amid sex abuse investigation

Chicago Public Schools has removed two principals for their handling of allegations that children were being sexually abused.CPS reassigned principal Armando Rodriguez pending the outcome of an investigation into the school's oversight of staff interactions with students. The school district also removed Dr. Sheldon House, the principal at Simeon Career Academy.After an audit of the management practices at the Chatham area-school, CPS said it found issues with the school's response to past events in which volunteers were able to coach athletics without the proper background checks.CPS said it became aware of a new allegation of sexual abuse by a Simeon volunteer during the audit, which was not handled in accordance with CPS policy.CPS CEO Janice Jackson released a statement saying that findings suggest the principals "did not effectively safeguard their students."The volunteer is now barred from the school and the allegation of abuse is under investigation.