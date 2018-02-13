EDUCATION

CPS revises Englewood High School proposal, will let current students graduate at 3 schools set to close

A rendering of a proposed new Englewood High School. (Chicago Public Schools)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Public Schools has revised its Englewood High School proposal to allow current students at three high schools slated to close to graduate from those schools.

Current students at Harper, Hope and TEAM high schools will be allowed to graduate from those schools under the proposal, CPS said Monday. The schools were originally set to be closed in the spring.

CPS said it made the change after receiving community feedback. Robeson High School is also closing and will be the site of a new, $85 million Englewood High School, which is set to open in 2019.

Harper, Hope and TEAM will not be accepting new students and will close once all the current students graduate.

CPS has created transition plans for students at the four high schools and students at Harper, Hope and TEAM can still have access to transition support if they choose to go to another school.

"Englewood students deserve a state-of-the-art high school and a world-class education, which is why we're excited to build an $85 million campus that will rival the city's best schools," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "At the same time, we want to honor current students and their families, and we've heard that many of them want to be able to stay and graduate from their current schools. We're happy to adjust our plans to take their feedback into account, and we will continue to support these students with additional resources throughout the transition."

Also, CPS will be funding a third-party study after Harper High School is closed to determine the best way to reuse the facility.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationchicago public schoolsschool closingsChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NU faculty sign letter supporting women who accuse professor of misconduct
Complete List of Chicago area School Closings
Women accusing NU professor of misconduct speak out
HS bans boys pep squad from dressing as cheerleaders
More Education
Top Stories
2 police officers, woman injured in Lakeview fire
Arson unit to investigate fire at Hebrew Ysraelite Cultural Center
3-year-old Muncie, Ind. girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
A year later, teens' unsolved killings are 'open wound' for grandfather
Co-workers buy car for man who had to walk hours to work
CPD equipping dozens of vehicles with automatic license plate readers
Suburban police, professionals struggle with growing funeral violence
Woman had 14 worms pulled from her eye after rare infection
Show More
John Hancock Center to lose its famous name
Chloe Kim wins gold medal in women's halfpipe
Lawsuit: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new
Teen may have HIV after alleged sex assault at school
2 more Legionnaires' disease cases found at Quincy veterans home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos