CTU will not strike May 1, delegates say

The Chicago Teachers Union delegates were meeting Wednesday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Teachers Union delegates met Wednesday night to discuss a possible one-day walkout, but ultimately decided they would not strike on May 1.

The union will take part in marches and events on May 1, but school will be open.

There was conflicting information Wednesday morning about what might happen on May 1, also known as May Day.

Wednesday morning, labor and social justice groups gathered at the Sierra Club to plan a large-scale protest for May Day. CTU said it would take part in those rallies instead of striking on May 1.

Last month, the CTU asked teachers to discuss a one-day walk out to drawn attention to the Chicago Public Schools budget problems. Some teachers have expressed criticism of a proposal to end school early to save money and unpaid furlough days.

May 1 is also International Workers Day is celebrated around the world following the Haymarket affair in 1886 in Chicago. That protest started as a peaceful rally in support of workers striking for an eight-hour work day and ended in a deadly riot.

Organizers said this year will be a national day of action to protest the Trump administration's policies, adding that they are happy to have the teachers union join them.

"Their members are active, their leadership stands with this group and they do have a good ability to organize and mobilize, as well, but their leadership is important in our community as well," an organizer said Wednesday.

