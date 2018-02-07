Emanuel calls for extending education in Chicago

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called on extending education for children in the city Wednesday.He was part of a panel at the Mayor's Luncheon Wednesday with the United Negro College Fund.Emanuel said just focusing on grades K-through-12 is not enough. He wants to get children a full day of Pre-K and help them be ready for the future."Earlier learning helps every child regardless of where they live or income or family background and you have an education plan through high school," he said.While he had support inside the room, there was protest outside as people spoke out against the plan to close four high schools in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.