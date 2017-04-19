EDUCATION

Hearing on CPS lawsuit against Illinois, Rauner could determine last day of school

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A court hearing Wednesday morning could decide if parents of Chicago Public Schools students need to make plans for an early end to the school year.

Ending the school year on June 1 would save CPS $91 million. But that's 20 days early.

The reason CPS CEO Forrest Claypool suggested the new end date is because the district faces a huge budget deficit.

An effort to release money from the city's $1 billion tax-increment financing fund failed. Wednesday's hearing is a last-ditch effort to keep the school year going.

CPS is suing Illinois and Governor Bruce Rauner for discriminatory funding, saying the state is discriminating against the city's large population of minority students by giving more money to teacher pensions outside Chicago than to CPS.

The district wants a judge to force the state to release more money.

Attorneys for Rauner seek to dismiss the case. If that happens, the school year could end as early as June 1.
Related Topics:
educationcpsschool fundingdiscriminationillinois budgetBruce RaunerChicagoLoopIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Stevenson HS students to compete in national math competition
'Overgrad' helps students get into college
Female athletes from Chicago high schools donate books to elementary school
Happy 101st Birthday, Beverly Cleary!
More Education
Top Stories
Woman, 22, fatally shot in Roseland
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Man tried to sexually abuse 6-year-old girl in Logan Square, police say
Highland Park family donates $1M for new substance abuse center
Man's car stolen at gunpoint in Naperville
McDonald's employee tipped off police about Cleveland Facebook killer
Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues
Show More
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno police say
Riverwoods businessman, tennis pro murdered in Costa Rica
Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics 111-97 to take 2-0 series lead
Jury awards $350K to family of teen shot by police
Trump signs immigration labor order during Wisconsin visit
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos