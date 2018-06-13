CHICAGO PROUD

Kenwood Academy student who uses wheelchair walks across graduation stage

EMBED </>More Videos

There were happy tears and plenty of cheers at a South Side high school graduation Wednesday, where students are making Chicago Proud. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There were happy tears and plenty of cheers at a South Side high school graduation Wednesday, where students are making Chicago Proud.

Kenwood Academy graduate Michael Garrett walked across the stage to receive his diploma.

Garrett spends most of his time in a wheelchair, but worked to be able to walk the stage with the rest of his classmates.

A total of 315 students graduated from Kenwood Academy, all with post-grad plans in place.

ABC7's Terrell Brown was the commencement speaker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago proudgraduationChicagoKenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Cook County Jail's barber school gives inmates a second chance
Juarez Academy grad is first in her family to attend college on full scholarship
National Latino Education Institute to hold 46th anniversary gala
Gwendolyn Brooks statue unveiled at namesake park in Kenwood
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
CPS inspector general ramps up sex abuse investigation
Juarez Academy grad is first in her family to attend college on full scholarship
Newsviews: Restorative justice in schools
More Education
Top Stories
More than 50 charged in investigation of heroin and fentanyl sales on West Side
Tour boat helps rescue kayakers in Chicago River
Alleged stalker accused of sending woman 4K texts
Inbound I-55 lanes mostly closed near Lemont Road after crash
4-year-old hit by stray bullet, grandma's 911 call placed on hold
Google builds mini golf course in Chicago's Loop
Blue Island hardware store open since 1876 for sale
Cook Co. Sheriff launches program to address opioid crisis
Show More
Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone
ABC 7 Yearbook: 2017-2018
Record heat possible this weekend
Metra tries to ease overcrowding on BNSF trains after schedule change
Cook County Jail's barber school gives inmates a second chance
More News