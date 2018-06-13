Kenwood Academy student who uses wheelchair walks across graduation stage

CHICAGO (WLS) --There were happy tears and plenty of cheers at a South Side high school graduation Wednesday, where students are making Chicago Proud.
Kenwood Academy graduate Michael Garrett walked across the stage to receive his diploma.
Garrett spends most of his time in a wheelchair, but worked to be able to walk the stage with the rest of his classmates.
A total of 315 students graduated from Kenwood Academy, all with post-grad plans in place.
ABC7's Terrell Brown was the commencement speaker.