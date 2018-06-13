Kenwood Academy student who uses wheelchair walks across graduation stage

There were happy tears and plenty of cheers at a South Side high school graduation Wednesday, where students are making Chicago Proud.Kenwood Academy graduate Michael Garrett walked across the stage to receive his diploma.Garrett spends most of his time in a wheelchair, but worked to be able to walk the stage with the rest of his classmates.A total of 315 students graduated from Kenwood Academy, all with post-grad plans in place.ABC7's Terrell Brown was the commencement speaker.