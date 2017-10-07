EDUCATION

New $3M stadium opens for South Side prep school

A new stadium for Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy opened Saturday on Chicago's South Side.

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO --
The new state of the art stadium, located in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, will be used for football, soccer, and track. It also features a year-round playing surface in the school's color, bright blue.

The stadium cost $3 million to complete. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the stadium is an investment in the future of the students.

U.S. track and field champion Alexandria Anderson was at the ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning. The Chicago native said she knows what it takes to make a stadium great.

"To be able to get brand new and top of the line stadium...it's such a great opportunity. And should elevate their athletic programs for sure," said Anderson.

Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy seniors earned $34.1 million in scholarships last year, and U.S. News recently ranked the school 10th in the state.
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolhigh school sportsChicagoRoseland
