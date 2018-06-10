  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Restorative justice in schools

Some say one step toward reducing violence in the classroom is restorative justice. (WLS)

Students across the country have wrapped up what was a violent school year that included recent shootings in Santa Fe, Texas, Noblesville, Indiana and Dixon, Illinois.

As politicians, students, school leaders and others try to find ways to improve safety some say one step toward reducing violence in the classroom is "restorative justice." It's focused on finding the root causes of bad behavior, evaluating the harm caused then applying constructive punishments. Experts say restorative justice has had a significant impact at schools where it's being used.

We talked with Dr. Betheny Lyke, executive director for the Illinois Center for School Improvement at American Institutes for Research and David Brown, the principal of General George S. Patton School in Riverdale.

For more information, visit: www.revivingschools.org.

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

Some say one step toward reducing violence in the classroom is restorative justice.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Some say one step toward reducing violence in the classroom is restorative justice.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnewsviewsschool
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Job outlook for new grads and paying off student loans
Newsviews: Record number of Illinois tourists
Newsviews: 1871 CEO Betsy Ziegler
Newsviews: Our American Voice
More newsviews
EDUCATION
Palos Hills woman defaults when student loans transfer lenders without notice
Mom cuffed after protesting son's punishment for graduation wave
Indiana teacher says he was forced to resign over transgender name policy
Boy, 7, left on school bus for 2nd time in less than a week
More Education
Top Stories
1 killed, 5 wounded in Woodlawn shooting
VIDEO: Robbers break into Bridgeport business, point gun at employee
Lyft passenger killed in Logan Square crash ID'd
3 family members found dead inside Darien home, police say
Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI in Manhattan Beach
President Trump, Kim Jong Un land in Singapore ahead of high-stakes summit
City launches design competition for O'Hare expansion project
True Colors Show Choir prepared for summer performances
Show More
Boy, 12, hit by stray gunfire in Riverdale
Woman, 22, found fatally shot in Dolton alley
Group hopes to save historic Evanston mansion on lakefront
Students robbed on their way to school in Lakeview
2nd suspect charged in Gary ATF shooting taken into custody
More News