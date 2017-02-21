EDUCATION

Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police department

(Molly Draper/Facebook via Storyful)

An Ohio 10-year-old needed help with her math homework, so she turned to her local boys in blue.

When Lena Draper sent the Marion, Ohio Police Department a Facebook message asking for help with her math homework, they didn't hesitate to respond.

She posted the math problem (8 + 29) x 15. Someone answered back with help, "Do the numbers in the parenthesis first so in essence it would be 37 x 15."

Lena sent a more complex to the page, "(90 + 27) + (29 + 15) x 2"

The department replied, "Take the answer from the first parenthesis plus the answer from the second parenthesis and multiply that answer by two."

Despite the fact the answer given to the second question was an incorrect one, Lena's mother, Molly Draper was grateful for the help. "Thank you, Marion, Ohio Police Department, for truly building relationships with the community," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Draper said she was tickled that the police department tried to help her daughter with her homework. "I didn't believe her and asked for a screen shot. I thought it was pretty funny. And I love that they went ahead with it," she told ABC News.

In response to the incident, the Marion PD posted on its Facebook page that it is a full-service police department that makes every emergency a cause to be answered.

When asked if Lena's math problem ever got answered correctly, her mom said, "I hope so. But we'll see when she gets her paper back."
Related Topics:
educationfeel goodeducationmathohio
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Tentative settlement reached in 2008 Chicago Urban League education lawsuit
Weekend Watch: CPS sues state over funding
Our Lady of the Ridge raising money to keep school open
DePaul University announces new president
More Education
Top Stories
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Court approves extradition of Ukrainian oligarch to Chicago
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Arrest warrants issued in disappearance of Streator woman
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Show More
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years
Burger King, Tim Hortons parent to buy Popeyes for $1.8B
CPD: 5 killed, 32 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos