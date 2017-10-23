  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
EDUCATION

La Porte school forced girl with autism to sit at confined desk, parents claim

The parents of a child with autism say their second grader was forced to sit at a desk designed to confine her without their knowledge. (WLS)

By
LA PORTE, Ind. (WLS) --
The parents of a child with autism say their second grader was forced to sit at a desk designed to confine her without their knowledge. They said they were tipped-off by changes in their daughter's behavior.

"I noticed the behavior of my daughter changing. She would have frequent meltdowns when she'd come in," the girl's father, Charles Castle, said.

It's been nearly a month since 7-year-old Kennedi Castle last set foot inside Kingsford Heights Elementary in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Her parents withdrew her after one day her father walked into her second grade classroom only to discover a specially modified desk with wooden panels surrounding it to stop her from trying to slide out. Kennedi is diagnosed with autism.

"It was never notified to me that there was ever a problem. It was never documented. It was never told to me that my daughter had a behavioral problem that was escalated to the level to justify this contraption around my daughter's desk," Castle said.

According to Indiana state law, "seclusion or restraint shall not be used as routine school safety measures; that is, they shall not be implemented except in situations where a child's behavior or action poses imminent risk of injury." The parents must also be notified.

"The director told us, 'the teacher's heart was in the right place,'" the child's mother, Heather Castle, said.

That was not enough for the Castles, who have now filed a complaint with the state's Department of Education. The school district must wait for their resolution before taking action.

"We always have the child's safety as our first and foremost concern. If we've erred, it will come out and we will do everything we can to right that situation," said LaPorte Community School Corporation Supt. Mark Francesconi.

For now, Kennedi is taking what are known as homebound classes three days a week out of the local library. LaPorte's Department of Special Education has offered two other schools as alternatives, but Kennedi's parents are reluctant.

"What they did was wrong and my daughter has been traumatized. And I don't trust them at all," Kennedi's mother said.

The Castles want everyone involved and authorized to use that modified desk to be disciplined. They're also calling for cameras to be installed in special education classrooms.

The Department of Education has 40 calendar days to investigate and resolve the complaint.
