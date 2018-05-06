EDUCATION

Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland

EMBED </>More Videos

Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students. Christian De La Rosa reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

It was prom night for the students of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School of Parkland, Florida.

Hundreds of students made their way to the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Saturday night, looking their best with plenty of glitz, glamour and some bling.

Security was tight, as bus after bus safely transported students.

There were plenty of limos, too, including a pink Ford Expedition limousine with the window reading 'Princess Meadow.'

Inside the hotel, students kept things the way they wanted it - private.

They took time to honor four of their classmates who should've been there with them.

Nicholas Dohert, Joaquin Oliver, Carmen Schentrup, and Meadow Pollack had their lives taken on February 14 in the mass shooting. There were 17 lives lost that day.

The hotel's management donated the ballroom and the food, a $50,000 total, to the students.

Donations were collected to make sure everyone who wanted to come out to prom could make it.

Leading up to the big dance, senior class president Julia Cordover said it was going to be a night for fun and healing.

"Cause everyone deserves it, so we just hope that everyone will have a new positive memory for their senior year," Cordover said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldpromparkland school shootinghigh schoolschool shootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Mom on a college tour called the cops on 2 Native American teens
Naperville student earns perfect ACT and SAT scores on first try
50 years later, Northwestern students, alumni remember Bursar's Office takeover
Boy Scouts changes name to Scouts BSA to attract girls
More Education
Top Stories
Pedestrian fatally struck on I-290 ramp ID'd, 4 others injured
Man videotaped girl, woman under doors of suburban fitting rooms: prosecutors
Lockdown lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after 2 women shot outside ER
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Highway sniper who shot 2 idolized Nikolas Cruz, sheriff says
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
Boy, 13, injured in NW Side hit-and-run
Wisconsin man eats 30,000th Big Mac hamburger
Show More
Mom on a college tour called the cops on 2 Native American teens
Chicago chef, author Judson Allen, of Taste 222, dies
Boy, 12, shot in East Garfield Park
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
More News