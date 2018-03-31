EDUCATION

'This building is closed': Howard U students take over admin building amid financial aid scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

Days after the university's president confirmed the "misappropriation" of financial aid funds, Howard University students have taken over the school's administration building in protest. (Sam Ford/WJLA)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Days after the university's president confirmed the "misappropriation" of financial aid funds, Howard University students have taken over the school's administration building in protest.

Earlier this week, an anonymous whistleblower alleged that university employees misdirected nearly $1 million in financial aid grants. Howard University President Wayne Frederick later confirmed that funds had been misappropriated, though he did not specify exactly how much money was involved.

Frederick said in a statement that the university had been actively investigating the issue for more than a year and that six employees had been terminated "for gross misconduct and neglect of duties."

Grants were given to employees who also received tuition remission, resulting in financial aid payments that "exceeded the total cost of attendance" for the employees, he added.

The whistleblower alleged that one student employee received more than $400,000 in grant money over four years, a claim that student's lawyer denied.

Students, though, are calling for further transparency and additional accountability after the years-long incident. Approximately 350 student demonstrators have been staging a sit-in at the administration building since Thursday morning, WJLA-TV reported, citing organizers.

"Right now the building is being secured by the students. Nobody who does not have a student ID can get in," student protestor Juan Demetrixx said. "All the administrators cannot get in. We have taken every floor: the fourth floor, which is the president's office, we have taken the third floor, the second floor, the first floor, the ground floor and the basement floor."

Demetrixx said that the students will continue to hold the building until university officials meet a list of nine demands released by student protestors. The demands include a tuition freeze, the disarming of the campus' security force, active work to fight rape culture on campus and allocation of funds to fight food insecurity and gentrification in the area surrounding the campus.



Frederick released a point-by-point response to the students' demands and pledged to meet with student leaders to resolve the lingering issues.

"Your concerns are valid. We are listening. We are committed to jointly making changes to move Howard forward," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcrimemoneyu.s. & worldwashington d.c.protest
EDUCATION
Back 2 School Illinois launches school supplies contest
Linda Brown, woman at center of Brown v. Board case, dies
Tinley Park students shave heads to support classmate
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
More Education
Top Stories
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Police: Man exposed himself to child in South Loop Target restroom
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly California crash
Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Oak Brook carjacking
Police: Man charged in Blue Line robbery of man in wheelchair
11-year-old driving alone at night killed in crash
Final Four game day arrives for Loyola Ramblers
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Show More
23-year-old woman missing for more than two weeks
Officials: man suffers 'severe bleeding,' dies after using synthetic marijuana
Police search for 4 suspects in Red Line robbery spree on North Side
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Man who escaped ICE in New York arrested in West Loop Starbucks
More News
Top Video
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
More Video