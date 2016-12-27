EDUCATION

Report: 144 Illinois school districts gave bonuses last year

Nearly 150 Illinois public school districts gave bonuses to teachers and administrators last school year.

The Chicago Tribune says the 144 districts represent 20 percent of all districts. Citing state data, the newspaper reports about 3,100 people received a total of $5.5 million. The average was $1,750.

Bonuses have become a common way to inspire educators to improve student achievement. But researchers say results are varied, and critics wonder whether it's a good use of tax dollars.

Lake County's Community High School District 128 recently paid $500,000 in "performance recognition" checks, mostly to teachers for high student achievemment. Administrators and custodians were also among those getting bonuses.

School Board President Pat Groody says it's a way to get people focused on "the concept that performance matters."
Related Topics:
educationteachersschoolLoop
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Christmas music from Southland College Prep Charter High School
3 Noble charter staffers OK'd using CPS student data to recruit
Grants announced for Chicago public charter schools
Proposal aims to consolidate under-enrolled high schools in Englewood
More Education
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, dies
8 juveniles charged after massive fight at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
Police: Man did heroin, other drugs before Riverside crash
Crews recover body of 2nd Lynwood pond victim
2 girls, 13 and 14, shot in Gresham
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
NY AG: Trump can't dissolve foundation during investigation
Show More
Comedian Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies
Police: Mom gave sippy cup of wine to child while driving drunk
Fur coats worth millions stolen from Manhattan store
George Michael's partner says pop star died alone
Market apologizes for bad tamales, promises full refunds
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
More Photos