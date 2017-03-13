  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
EDUCATION

School apologizes over slave auction poster assignment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has the story from South Orange.

By
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. --
Posters for slave auctions created by fifth-graders have been removed from the wall of a New Jersey elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment -- which asked to students to draw "examples of an event that would occur during (your) assigned colonial time period, including a poster for a lecture, speech, protest or slave auction" -- is appropriate for fifth-graders.

Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents that the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that's been used for 10 years.

One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as "a fine housegirl." Another poster says, "All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter," and specifies that only cash is accepted.

The posters were called into question after they were observed hanging in the hallway during parent-teacher conferences.

Reaction was mixed.

"That's crazy, and I don't think they should've done that," parent Glenn Conover said. "That's disrespectful, first of all, to any of the black kids in the school."

Others point to a dark period in American history that needs to be taught.

"It's part of history, of course," caregiver Andrea Espinoza said. "It happened. I think it's good that they know.

Ramos said the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
educationeducationu.s. & worldSouth OrangeNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Bakery raises money for CPS with Chance the Rapper cookies
CPS principal received award
Racist video sends shockwaves through middle school
Mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
More Education
Top Stories
Hundreds of flights cancelled as snow falls on Chicago area
3 found dead in car in Auburn Gresham
5 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Girl, 16, charged with stabbing woman in Greater Grand Crossing
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
CFD: 1 dead, 6 injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway
Baby sees dad for 1st time with glasses in emotional military homecoming
Kellyanne Conway doesn't have 'any evidence' of surveillance claims
Show More
Police release 911 calls from St. Charles shooting
VIDEO: Rescue dog slides down snowy mountain
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
4-year-old girl's 911 call saves her mom's life
More News
Top Video
Hundreds of flights cancelled as snow falls on Chicago area
Newsviews: Mercy Home
2 killed, 1 wounded in Edgewater shooting
Daily Herald: Man loses house to Kane County forest preserve
More Video