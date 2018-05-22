Test scores suffered after CPS closed 50 schools in 2013, study says

A new report shows how students fared, when CPS closed dozens of Chicago schools five years ago.The study, just released by the University of Chicago, shows the effects of the school closures on GPA scores and the students' overall thoughts on what it was like to leave their school for another.In 2013, the Chicago Board of Education voted to close 47 elementary schools, a high school program, and phase out two more schools the next year.They cited a $1 billion budget deficit, underutilized buildings and declining enrollment as their reason. Those students merged with other students at another school.The study includes interviews with students and staff, from not only a closing school, but also the school they transfer to, known as the welcoming school.One of the biggest complaints among both students and staff was a chaotic planning process during the merging of the schools. They said they felt unprepared for the start of the school year. They also said it created challenging social dynamics.Beyond that, leaving their schools had a negative impact on their test scores. The study reveals, their scores were lower than expected. Some even stayed low, four years later.There was also lower attendance and negative effects on overall achievement in the students already enrolled in a welcoming school.