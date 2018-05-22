  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 8, Top 5 Unique Tornadoes in the US
EDUCATION

Walter Payton HS investigates 'inappropriate behavior' by faculty member with former student

A Walter Payton College Preparatory High School staffer was removed from their position after allegations of inappropriate behavior.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Officials at Walter Payton College Preparatory High School is investigating a faculty member accused of "inappropriate behavior" with a former student, according to a letter sent to parents, staff and students.

The letter, which was sent on Monday, said the employee was removed from their position until the investigation is completed.

Below is the full text of the letter:

The safety of our children is always our priority, which is why I must inform you of a situation that has recently come to light. There has been an allegation of inappropriate behavior on the part of one of our faculty members with a former student. The employee has been removed from their position pending the outcome of an investigation.

Please know that we are, of course, taking this situation seriously, and that we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential.

Walter Payton high school is a magnet school in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.
