EDUCATION

Water tests show high levels of lead at elementary schools in Evanston and Skokie

EMBED </>More Videos

Testing at 13 schools in the north suburbs found potentially dangerous levels of lead. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A warning letter was sent out some parents in the north suburbs after water tests at 13 elementary schools in Skokie and Evanston showed potentially dangerous levels of lead.

As parents picked up their children outside Kingsley Elementary, conversations among some had shades of concern.

"I was disappointed. Maybe because I was hoping this was something we would have been more proactive about," said parent Meredith Rives.

According to a letter sent home to Kingsley parents last week, two classroom sinks at the school tested for high levels of lead. One of them eight times higher than recommended levels.

"I've lived here 40 years and it shows up now and then all over," said grandfather Richard Forst

"I'd like this to be dealt with and expect testing to continue on a periodic basis so it keeps our kids safe," Rives said.

District 65 jumped into action immediately.

"I believe they've already turned off the fixtures and they're fixing it so no concerns," said parent Lisa Downey.

According to the district website, high levels of lead aren't just lurking at Kingsley. Sixty-two water fixtures at 13 elementary schools including Dawes and Park also tested for high levels of lead. Now school administrators are working quickly to bring water fountains and sinks to safe levels for students.

A Evanston/Skokie School District 65 spokesperson told ABC7 Eyewitness News in part, "Any fixtures that tested over the recommended level by IDPH (5 parts per billion) were immediately shut down and will remain off until resolved. All fixtures will be retested to ensure samples meet the necessary guidelines. The district has already notified staff and families at each of these schools of the results. In addition, we are working alongside the Evanston Health and Human Services Department on mitigation strategies as well as to help ensure understanding across our community. In order to do so, we have provided a number of online resources and will be hosting an information session in conjunction with the health department next Wednesday."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationleaddrinking waterschoolEvanstonSkokie
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Life changed: College acceptances that will melt your heart
Grandmother, granddaughter graduate together from CSU
MSI won't host CPS science fair after 2018
Book donations pour in for Chicago boy, 4, who read 100 books in 1 day
More Education
Top Stories
Indian Head Park sergeant charged with trying to kill son held without bond
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
Chicago's top federal drug enforcement official announces retirement
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Life changed: College acceptances that will melt your heart
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Show More
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
Big Brothers Big Sisters program in desperate need of mentors
VIDEO: Trooper saves driver's life, arrests her for DUI
Federal judges to decide if ATF stings target people of color
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
Northern Illinois Food Bank offers nutrition program at local pantries
Federal judges to decide if ATF stings target people of color
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video