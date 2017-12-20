Elderly woman dies, child hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Gary

EMBED </>More Videos

Gary fire officials said a 72-year-old woman died and a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their home. (WLS)

By
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Gary fire officials said a 72-year-old woman died and a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their home.

The tragic discovery was made by relatives, who came home to find the grandmother and granddaughter unresponsive.

Fire officials said emergency crews were called to a home in the 700-block of King Street around 4:30 p.m., where they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside.

"That's sad," said neighbor Johnny Sparks. "We're just praying for the family and whatnot that they make it through."

Both were discovered in full cardiac arrest and taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital where the grandmother was pronounced dead.

"I saw them out there trying to revive her for several minutes, the lady, the grandparent," Sparks said.

The 4-year-old girl was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition.

The fire department said an oven in the home had apparently been used for heat, but relatives disputed that account. The family said the house had furnace problems.

Family members said the landlord had been contacted and that a repairman had come to the house earlier Wednesday. He was planning to return Thursday to complete the repair.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carbon monoxideelderly womanchild injuredGary
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8 in custody after stolen SUV slams into Forest Park apartment
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad charged
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Officer commits suicide during police stop
Chicago sports teams donate $1M to reduce gun violence
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy
Lawsuit: McKayla Maroney paid to keep quiet about abuse
Show More
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
Man fatally shot by stranger after trying to help distraught woman outside bar
Chance the Rapper hosts party to help the homeless
Study: Eating leafy greens may help prevent dementia
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Rauner defends state handling of fatal Legionnaires outbreak at veterans' home
8 in custody after stolen SUV slams into Forest Park apartment
Burglar smashes 150-year-old stained glass at historic church
More Video