Gary fire officials said a 72-year-old woman died and a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their home.The tragic discovery was made by relatives, who came home to find the grandmother and granddaughter unresponsive.Fire officials said emergency crews were called to a home in the 700-block of King Street around 4:30 p.m., where they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside."That's sad," said neighbor Johnny Sparks. "We're just praying for the family and whatnot that they make it through."Both were discovered in full cardiac arrest and taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital where the grandmother was pronounced dead."I saw them out there trying to revive her for several minutes, the lady, the grandparent," Sparks said.The 4-year-old girl was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition.The fire department said an oven in the home had apparently been used for heat, but relatives disputed that account. The family said the house had furnace problems.Family members said the landlord had been contacted and that a repairman had come to the house earlier Wednesday. He was planning to return Thursday to complete the repair.