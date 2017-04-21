4-Star Chicagoan: 'A Man in Recovery'

CHICAGO --After a life of drug addiction and substance abuse, Tim Ryan turned his life around and is now using his own experiences to help others do the same. This week's 4-Star-Chicagoan is referred to as 'The Hope Dealer' and founded 'A Man in Recovery' to mentor and motivate others.
In addition to running addiction recovery groups for addicts and families, Tim frequently speaks to school groups, corporations and for others who care to hear his message. Tim is blessed with the gift of continued sobriety, and he has made it his personal mission to promote awareness of the life-threatening effects of opiate addiction, most especially heroin. He has left the business world behind, instead committing himself to educate people about the hard truths of addiction and the potential for a full and happy life in recovery.
If you know someone struggling with addiction or are seeking help, visit the Man in Recovery Foundation website: www.amirf.org