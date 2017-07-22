45th Annual Fiesta del Sol

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago summer tradition returns for its 45th year on July 27-30, 2017. The Fiesta del Sol is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest. The event features live entertainment, local art, delicious food, carnival rides, a children's area, soccer games and educational resources. The Fiesta del Sol is organized by the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, a non-profit organization celebrating 61 years of service.
ABC 7 is a proud media sponsor for the festival. You can meet some of your favorite Eyewitness News personalities at the ABC 7 booth on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 32 between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Festival goers stopping by the booth will have the chance to take photos with on-air anchors and reporters, check out the ABC 7 storm tracker truck and receive some fun ABC 7 giveaways.
Event: Fiesta del Sol
Date: July 27 - 30, 2017
Hours: Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Address: 1400 W. Cermak Rd., Chicago, IL 60608
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free admission
Link: http://fiestadelsol.org/