4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area

June 29, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.Where: Memorial Park14500 S. KostnerMidlothian, IL 60445July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Second fireworks display on July 8, 2018, at 9:30 p.m.Where: Melas Park1500 W. Central RoadMount Prospect, IL 60056June 30, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Chicago Executive Airport1070 S. Milwaukee Ave.Wheeling, IL 60090June 30, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Michael Looney Park77th and Narragansett EastBurbank, IL 60459June 30, 2018 at DuskWhere: West Leyden High School1000 N Wolf Rd.Northlake, IL 60164July 7, 2018 at DuskWhere: Sears Centre Arena5333 Prairie Stone PkwyHoffman Estates, IL 60179July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Bridgeview Park District8100 S BeloitBridgeview, Illinois 60455July 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.Where: Walker Park7425 S. Wolf RdBurr Ridge, IL 60527July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Maine East High School2601 West Dempster StPark Ridge, IL 60068July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Arlington Park Race Track2200 Euclid AveArlington Heights, IL 60006July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Fireworks over Lake Katherine7402 Lake Katherine DrPalos Heights, IL 60463July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Lake Park High School West500 West Bryn Mawr AveRoselle, IL 60172July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Gilson ParkSheridan Rd and Michigan AveWilmette, IL 60091July 3, 2018 at 9 p.m.Where: Duffy Park9101 S. RidgewayEvergreen Park, IL 60805July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Community ParkPalatine, IL 60067July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Centennial Park16028 127th StLemont, IL 60439July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Morton West High School Football Stadium2400 Home AveBerwyn, Illinois 60402July 3, 2018, fireworks start after concert, end by 10 p.m.Where: Parkway Bank Park5501 Park PlaceRosemont, Illinois 60018July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Redmond Recreational Complex735 E. JeffersonBensenville, Illinois 60106July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Navy Pier600 E Grand AveChicago, IL 60611July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: 159th and CentralOak Forest, Illinois 60452July 4, 2018Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. following 7 p.m. concertWhere: Village Hall Campus50 Raupp BlvdBuffalo Grove, Illinois 60089July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Sheridan Rd & Church StEvanston, Illinois 60201July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Main Park200 S. Locust St.Frankfort, Illinois 60423July 4, 2018 at 9:00pmWhere: Lakefront Park55 Hazel AveGlencoe, Illinois 60022July 4, 2018 at Dusk following Twilight Concert at 7:00 p.m.Where: Gallery ParkPatriot & Navy BlvdGlenview, Illinois 60026July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Harrar Park6250 DempsterMorton Grove, Illinois 60053July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Veterans Memorial Park450 E. 160th PlaceSouth Holland, Illinois 60473July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Meadowhill Park & Techny Prairie Park and Fields1750 Techny RdNorthbrook, Illinois 60062July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Oak Park & River Forest High School Stadium201 North Scoville AveOak Park, Illinois 60302July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Richards High School10601 Central AveOak Lawn, Illinois 6048July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Centennial Park15600 West AveOrland Park, Illinois 60462July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Central Park410 LakewoodPark Forest, Illinois 60466July 4, 2018 at 9:00 p.m.Salk Park Community Center3705 Pheasant Dr.Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Niles West High School5701 Oakton StSkokie, Illinois 60076July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Dolphin ParkS. Park BlvdStreamwood, Illinois 60107July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Hubbard Park100 HubbardThornton, Illinois 60476July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: McCarthy Park16801 W 80th AveTinley Park, Illinois 60477July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Lions ParkLions Drive & Elk Grove Blvd.Elk Grove Village, Illinois 60007July 4, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.Where: Duke Childs Field1321 Willow RoadWinnetka, IL 60093July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Redmond Park735 E Jefferson StBensenville, IL 60106July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Apple Orchard Park620 W. Stearns RoadBartlett, Illinois 60103June 29, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.June 30, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.July 1, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.Where: Lisle Community Park1825 Short StreetLisle, Illinois 60532July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Knoch Park724 S. West St.Naperville, Illinois 60540July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads31st StreetOak Brook, Illinois 60523July 3, 2018 at 9 p.m.Where: Graf Park17091 Manchester Rd.Wheaton, IL 60187July 4, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.Where: Ross Ferraro Town CenterGary Ave. and Lies Rd.Carol Stream, Illinois 60188July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Zigfield Troy Golf75th Street and Lemont RoadDowners Grove, Illinois 60517July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Lake Ellyn Park645 Lenox RoadGlen Ellyn, Illinois 60137July 4, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.Where: Hamilton LakesPark BlvdItasca, Illinois 60143July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Madison Meadow Park600 East Madison StLombard, Illinois 60148July 4, 2018 at DarkWhere: Pottawatomie Park8 North AveSt Charles, Illinois 60174July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Cerny Park3S258 Manning AvenueWarrenville, Illinois 60555July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Ty Warner ParkPlaza and Blackhawk DriveWestmont, Illinois 60559July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: RiverEdge Park360 N Broadway StAurora, Illinois 60505July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Watch from Engstrom Park326 Millview DriveBatavia, Illinois 60510July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Sabatino ParkThorobred Lane and Winmoor DriveSleepy Hollow, Illinois 60118July 1, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.Where: Sandwich Fairgrounds1401 Suydam RoadSandwich, Illinois 60548July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Hopkins Park1403 Sycamore RoadDeKalb, IL 60115July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Brickyards ParkFountain View DriveDeerfield, Illinois 60015July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Community Park42 Park View LaneHawthorn Woods, Illinois 60047July 3, 2018 at 10:45 p.m.July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Great Lakes - Ross FieldRt. 137Great Lakes, Illinois 60088July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Cook Park700 N. Main St.Wauconda, Illinois 60084July 1, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Mundelein Public Works440 E. Crystal St.Mundelein, Illinois 60060July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Wolters Field1080 Park Avenue WestHighland Park, IL 60035July 4, 2018 at 9:40 p.m.Where: Deerpath Community Park400 Hastings RoadLake Forest, Illinois 60045July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Paulus Park200 South Rand RoadLake Zurich, Illinois 60047July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Butler Lake Park500 Lake StLibertyville, Illinois 60048July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Cultural Center Outdoor Stage2007 N Civic Center WayRound Lake Beach, Illinois 60073July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Century Park1001 Lakeview PkwyVernon Hills, Illinois 60061June 29, 2018 at DuskWhere: Lions Park1200 Silver Lake RoadCary, Illinois 60013July 2, 2018 at DuskWhere: Crystal Lake Main Beach300 Lake Shore DriveCrystal Lake, Illinois 60014July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Diecke Park11419 S Route 47Huntley, Illinois 60142July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: East of the Menards on Countryside ParkwayYorkville, Illinois 60560July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Joliet Memorial Stadium3000 W. Jefferson St.Joliet, IL 60432July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park201 W. Jefferson St.Joliet, IL 60432July 8, 2018 at DuskWhere: Plainfield Central High School24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.Plainfield, Illinois 60544July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Village Park900 W. Romeo RoadRomeoville, Illinois 60446July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Firemen's Park673 Penfield StBeecher, Illinois 60401July 4, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club2001 Rodeo DriveBolingbrook, Illinois 60490July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Village Commons101 Veterans ParkwayNew Lenox, Illinois 60451July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Prairie Point Park313 East Washington StOswego, Illinois 60543July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Rohrman Park6750 Rohrman RoadSchererville, Indiana 46375July 5, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.July 7, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex7408 Constitution AveCedar Lake, Indiana 46303July 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.Where: Oak Park Lounge801 Oak Grove RdJohnsburg, IL 60051July 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.Where: Picnic Grove Park(600-699) Birch LaneFox River Grove, IL 60021July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Centennial Park900 North Centennial DriveMunster, IN 46321July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Whiting Lakefront ParkWhiting, IN 46394July 11, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.July 15, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: 101 E. Fullerton AvenueGlendale Heights, Illinois 60139July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Lake County Fairgrounds889 S Court St.Crown Point, IN 46307July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Homestead ParkHighland, IN 46322July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Festival Park111 E. Old Ridge RoadHobart, IN 46342July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Riverview ParkState Road 51Lake Station, Indiana 46405June 29, 2018 at DuskIndiana Dunes State Park1600 N. 25 EastChesterton, IN 46304July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Founders Square Amphitheater6300 S. Founders SquarePortage, IN 46368