4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) --Click on a link below to view 2018 Fourth of July fireworks schedules.
COOK COUNTY
Thunder Over Midlothian
June 29, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park
14500 S. Kostner
Midlothian, IL 60445
Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Second fireworks display on July 8, 2018, at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
1500 W. Central Road
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Rock 'n' Run the Runway
June 30, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Chicago Executive Airport
1070 S. Milwaukee Ave.
Wheeling, IL 60090
Burbank Park District Fireworks and Independence Day
June 30, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Michael Looney Park
77th and Narragansett East
Burbank, IL 60459
Leyden Township Annual Firework Show
June 30, 2018 at Dusk
Where: West Leyden High School
1000 N Wolf Rd.
Northlake, IL 60164
Northwest Fourth Fest
July 7, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Sears Centre Arena
5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy
Hoffman Estates, IL 60179
Food Trucks and Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Bridgeview Park District
8100 S Beloit
Bridgeview, Illinois 60455
Burr Ridge July Fourth Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Rd
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Arlington Park July 4th Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Arlington Park Race Track
2200 Euclid Ave
Arlington Heights, IL 60006
July 3rd Bash - Fireworks over Lake Katherine
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Fireworks over Lake Katherine
7402 Lake Katherine Dr
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Roselle Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Lake Park High School West
500 West Bryn Mawr Ave
Roselle, IL 60172
Wilmette Independence Day 2018 Celebration
July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gilson Park
Sheridan Rd and Michigan Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
49th Annual Evergreen Park Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at 9 p.m.
Where: Duffy Park
9101 S. Ridgeway
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
Palatine, IL 60067
Lemont Park District Freedom Days Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Centennial Park
16028 127th St
Lemont, IL 60439
Berwyn Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Morton West High School Football Stadium
2400 Home Ave
Berwyn, Illinois 60402
Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks
July 3, 2018, fireworks start after concert, end by 10 p.m.
Where: Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, Illinois 60018
Bensenville LibertyFest
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
735 E. Jefferson
Bensenville, Illinois 60106
Navy Pier Independence Day Fireworks & Celebration
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Navy Pier
600 E Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
Oak Fest
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 159th and Central
Oak Forest, Illinois 60452
Buffalo Grove Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, 2018
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. following 7 p.m. concert
Where: Village Hall Campus
50 Raupp Blvd
Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089
Evanston 4th of July
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sheridan Rd & Church St
Evanston, Illinois 60201
Frankfort 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Main Park
200 S. Locust St.
Frankfort, Illinois 60423
Glencoe Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 2018 at 9:00pm
Where: Lakefront Park
55 Hazel Ave
Glencoe, Illinois 60022
Glenview Fourth of July
July 4, 2018 at Dusk following Twilight Concert at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Gallery Park
Patriot & Navy Blvd
Glenview, Illinois 60026
Morton Grove Days
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Harrar Park
6250 Dempster
Morton Grove, Illinois 60053
South Holland Independence Day Celebration
July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park
450 E. 160th Place
South Holland, Illinois 60473
Northbrook 4th of July
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Meadowhill Park & Techny Prairie Park and Fields
1750 Techny Rd
Northbrook, Illinois 60062
Oak Park Parade and Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Oak Park & River Forest High School Stadium
201 North Scoville Ave
Oak Park, Illinois 60302
Oak Lawn Fourth of July
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Richards High School
10601 Central Ave
Oak Lawn, Illinois 6048
Orland Park Independence Day
July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
15600 West Ave
Orland Park, Illinois 60462
Park Forest July Fourth Celebration
July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Central Park
410 Lakewood
Park Forest, Illinois 60466
Rolling Meadows Fourth of July
July 4, 2018 at 9:00 p.m.
Salk Park Community Center
3705 Pheasant Dr.
Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008
Skokie Parade and 3D Fireworks Fest
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Niles West High School
5701 Oakton St
Skokie, Illinois 60076
Streamwood Fourth of July
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dolphin Park
S. Park Blvd
Streamwood, Illinois 60107
Thornton Independence Day
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Hubbard Park
100 Hubbard
Thornton, Illinois 60476
Tinley Park 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: McCarthy Park
16801 W 80th Ave
Tinley Park, Illinois 60477
Elk Grove Lions Club Fireworks Spectacular
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Lions Park
Lions Drive & Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove Village, Illinois 60007
Winnetka Fourthfest Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
Winnetka, IL 60093
Bensenville Liberty Fest
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Park
735 E Jefferson St
Bensenville, IL 60106
Bartlett 4th of July
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Apple Orchard Park
620 W. Stearns Road
Bartlett, Illinois 60103
DuPAGE COUNTY
Lisle Eyes To The Skies
June 29, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.
June 30, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.
July 1, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Lisle Community Park
1825 Short Street
Lisle, Illinois 60532
Naperville Ribfest Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Knoch Park
724 S. West St.
Naperville, Illinois 60540
Taste of Oak Brook
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads
31st Street
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
Wheaton Fireworks & Family Event
July 3, 2018 at 9 p.m.
Where: Graf Park
17091 Manchester Rd.
Wheaton, IL 60187
Carol Stream Fourth of July
July 4, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Ross Ferraro Town Center
Gary Ave. and Lies Rd.
Carol Stream, Illinois 60188
Downers Grove/Woodridge July 4 Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Zigfield Troy Golf
75th Street and Lemont Road
Downers Grove, Illinois 60517
Glen Ellyn 4th of July
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn Park
645 Lenox Road
Glen Ellyn, Illinois 60137
Itasca 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Hamilton Lakes
Park Blvd
Itasca, Illinois 60143
Lombard 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Madison Meadow Park
600 East Madison St
Lombard, Illinois 60148
St. Charles 4th of July
July 4, 2018 at Dark
Where: Pottawatomie Park
8 North Ave
St Charles, Illinois 60174
Warrenville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Cerny Park
3S258 Manning Avenue
Warrenville, Illinois 60555
Westmont July 4th Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ty Warner Park
Plaza and Blackhawk Drive
Westmont, Illinois 60559
KANE COUNTY
Aurora Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: RiverEdge Park
360 N Broadway St
Aurora, Illinois 60505
Batavia July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Watch from Engstrom Park
326 Millview Drive
Batavia, Illinois 60510
Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July
July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Sabatino Park
Thorobred Lane and Winmoor Drive
Sleepy Hollow, Illinois 60118
DeKALB COUNTY
Sandwich Independence Day Celebration
July 1, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Sandwich Fairgrounds
1401 Suydam Road
Sandwich, Illinois 60548
DeKalb Municipal Band & Fireworks Display
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Hopkins Park
1403 Sycamore Road
DeKalb, IL 60115
LAKE COUNTY, ILL.
Deerfield Family Days
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Brickyards Park
Fountain View Drive
Deerfield, Illinois 60015
Hawthorn Woods Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
42 Park View Lane
Hawthorn Woods, Illinois 60047
Naval Station Great Lakes 4th of July
July 3, 2018 at 10:45 p.m.
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Great Lakes - Ross Field
Rt. 137
Great Lakes, Illinois 60088
Wauconda Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Cook Park
700 N. Main St.
Wauconda, Illinois 60084
Independence Day Fireworks
July 1, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Mundelein Public Works
440 E. Crystal St.
Mundelein, Illinois 60060
Highland Park Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Wolters Field
1080 Park Avenue West
Highland Park, IL 60035
Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Deerpath Community Park
400 Hastings Road
Lake Forest, Illinois 60045
Lake Zurich Independence Day
July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park
200 South Rand Road
Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047
Libertyville Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Butler Lake Park
500 Lake St
Libertyville, Illinois 60048
Round Lake Beach Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Cultural Center Outdoor Stage
2007 N Civic Center Way
Round Lake Beach, Illinois 60073
Vernon Hills 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy
Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061
McHENRY COUNTY
Cary Summer Celebration
June 29, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Lions Park
1200 Silver Lake Road
Cary, Illinois 60013
Crystal Lake Fireworks
July 2, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Crystal Lake Main Beach
300 Lake Shore Drive
Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014
Huntley 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Diecke Park
11419 S Route 47
Huntley, Illinois 60142
KENDALL COUNTY
Yorkville 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: East of the Menards on Countryside Parkway
Yorkville, Illinois 60560
WILL COUNTY
Joliet 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Joliet Memorial Stadium
3000 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60432
Joliet Fireworks - Bicentennial Park
July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park
201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60432
Plainfield Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks
July 8, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Plainfield Central High School
24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.
Plainfield, Illinois 60544
Romeoville Independence Day
July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Village Park
900 W. Romeo Road
Romeoville, Illinois 60446
Beecher Fourth of July
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Firemen's Park
673 Penfield St
Beecher, Illinois 60401
Bolingbrook All American Celebration
July 4, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club
2001 Rodeo Drive
Bolingbrook, Illinois 60490
New Lenox 4th of July
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Village Commons
101 Veterans Parkway
New Lenox, Illinois 60451
Oswego Independence Day
July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park
313 East Washington St
Oswego, Illinois 60543
LAKE COUNTY, IND.
Schererville Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Rohrman Park
6750 Rohrman Road
Schererville, Indiana 46375
Cedar Lake Summerfest
July 5, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
July 7, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave
Cedar Lake, Indiana 46303
Pistakee Bay Fireworks
July 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.
Where: Oak Park Lounge
801 Oak Grove Rd
Johnsburg, IL 60051
Fox River Grove Fireworks Celebration
July 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Picnic Grove Park
(600-699) Birch Lane
Fox River Grove, IL 60021
Munster Independence Day
July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
900 North Centennial Drive
Munster, IN 46321
Whiting July 4th Fireworks
July 3, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Whiting Lakefront Park
Whiting, IN 46394
Glendale Heights Fest
July 11, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
July 15, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 101 E. Fullerton Avenue
Glendale Heights, Illinois 60139
Crown Point Parade and Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S Court St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Highland 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Homestead Park
Highland, IN 46322
Hobart Parade and Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Festival Park
111 E. Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Lake Station Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Riverview Park
State Road 51
Lake Station, Indiana 46405
PORTER COUNTY, IND.
Indiana Dunes State Park Fireworks
June 29, 2018 at Dusk
Indiana Dunes State Park
1600 N. 25 East
Chesterton, IN 46304
Portage Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, 2018 at Dusk
Where: Founders Square Amphitheater
6300 S. Founders Square
Portage, IN 46368