'A Taste of Things to Come' makes its Chicago debut

CHICAGO (WLS) --A brand new musical featuring an all-female cast and creative team is now playing at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse Theatre.
"A Taste of Things to Come" is about the lives of four women living in Chicago's Winnetka neighborhood in the '60s. The storyline tackles feminism, gender roles, and socioeconomics during that time.
Actress Cortney Wolfson, who plays Joan, and actress Marissa Rosen, who plays Dottie, stopped by the ABC7 State Street Studio Thursday to chat about the show.
Tickets are now on sale at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.