Actor/comedian Adam Pally talks about new film 'Most Likely to Murder'

Actor and comedian Adam Pally -- best known for his roles in "Happy Endings" and "The Mindy Project" -- stopped by to tell us about his latest film "Most Likely to Murder."About the movie: A home for the holidays murder-mystery comedy which features former high-school hero Billy (Adam Pally) who comes back to his hometown expecting things to be like they used to be. Instead he finds all his friends have moved on, and his ex (Rachel Bloom) is dating the former high school outcast (Vincent Kartheiser). So Billy becomes obsessed with proving the outcast is actually the killer behind a mysterious local death. It's like Rear Window, but for stoners."Most Likely to Murder" is available on digital, DVD and On Demand on May 1.