WINDY CITY LIVE

Actor/comedian Adam Pally talks about new film 'Most Likely to Murder'

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor and comedian Adam Pally -- best known for his roles in "Happy Endings" and "The Mindy Project" -- stopped by to tell us about his latest film "Most Likely to Murder." (WLS)

Actor and comedian Adam Pally -- best known for his roles in "Happy Endings" and "The Mindy Project" -- stopped by to tell us about his latest film "Most Likely to Murder."

About the movie: A home for the holidays murder-mystery comedy which features former high-school hero Billy (Adam Pally) who comes back to his hometown expecting things to be like they used to be. Instead he finds all his friends have moved on, and his ex (Rachel Bloom) is dating the former high school outcast (Vincent Kartheiser). So Billy becomes obsessed with proving the outcast is actually the killer behind a mysterious local death. It's like Rear Window, but for stoners.

"Most Likely to Murder" is available on digital, DVD and On Demand on May 1.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmovie
WINDY CITY LIVE
The 2018 winner of Peapod's Next Best is ...
Chicago actor Roland Buck III stars in new Netflix movie 'The Week Of'
Late-night radio personality Delilah
Master of Illusion's Farrell Dillon performs magic
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago actor Roland Buck III stars in new Netflix movie 'The Week Of'
Late-night radio personality Delilah
Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Alabama
Masseuse accuses Marvel's Stan Lee of fondling himself
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Golden State Killer, East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo arrested
ComEd offering programs for customers needing help to pay energy bills
12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool
Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Alabama
Police: Love triangle may have led to Pa. murder-suicide
Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help
Blind man fatally shot in West Side drive-by
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Show More
Black women say they were discriminated against at Pa. golf club
CA teen captures man masturbating in car
'Smallville' actress called slave 'master' granted bail
2 firefighters hurt in Jewelers Row high-rise fire in Loop
No punishment for professor who called Barbara Bush 'amazing racist'
More News