Actor/comedian Craig Robinson returns home to Chicago

Chicagoan Craig Robinson returns home, Part 1 (WLS)

He's best known for his role as Darryl Philbin on NBC's "The Office" but Craig Robinson is a multi-talented Chicago born and raised actor, comedian and singer who has just added author to his list of accomplishments.

He actually started as a teacher in the Chicago Public School system - teaching music to the kids at Horace Mann Elementary school in the city's South Shore neighborhood. He studied at The Second City. His career began in 1998 - at the Montreal "Just for Laughs" festival. He's also starred in movies - "Hot Tub Time Machine," "Pineapple Express," "This is the End" to name a few. And has taken a dramatic role in USA's "Mr. Robot."

And besides all that - he still makes time for his music - and his band "Nasty Delicious."

But Craig stops by to talk about his new book "Jake the Fake Keeps It Real" - written for teens and tweens - it is loosely based on his life. But it is about being your best self and your journey through life.

And we surprise Craig with the Horace Mann Academy Marching Mustangs and Mann Sapphires - and one of the teachers who taught music with him!

Craig Robinson official website:
http://www.mrcraigrobinson.com/

"Jake the Fake" is available now. CLICK HERE TO BUY THE BOOK.
