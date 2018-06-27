Actress Millicent Simmonds discusses 'A Quiet Place'

The horror thriller "A Quiet Place" is the story of a family trying to survive after an alien invasion. The aliens are blind, but they have extremely sensitive hearing and are attracted by any sound.
The family's young daughter, Regan, is played by Millicent Simmonds. Simmonds is deaf, and communicates with her costars through sign language. She stopped by WCL as part of a press tour for the movie's digital and DVD release.
"A Quiet Place" will be out on DVD/Blu-ray July 10 and will be available as a digital download June 26.
Visit the official website for more information: http://www.aquietplacemovie.com/.
