WINDY CITY LIVE

Actress Millicent Simmonds discusses 'A Quiet Place'

EMBED </>More Videos

Millicent Simmonds stopped by WCL to discuss "A Quiet Place." (WLS)

The horror thriller "A Quiet Place" is the story of a family trying to survive after an alien invasion. The aliens are blind, but they have extremely sensitive hearing and are attracted by any sound.

The family's young daughter, Regan, is played by Millicent Simmonds. Simmonds is deaf, and communicates with her costars through sign language. She stopped by WCL as part of a press tour for the movie's digital and DVD release.

"A Quiet Place" will be out on DVD/Blu-ray July 10 and will be available as a digital download June 26.

Visit the official website for more information: http://www.aquietplacemovie.com/.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdeafWindy City LIVEmovieactor
WINDY CITY LIVE
Thanks Kathy! We Say Farewell to ABC7's Kathy Brock
Alessi presents In The Kitchen with Abeer Najjar
Made in Chicago: Blessed Organic Essentials
'Fact Or Fiction' with specialists from the advanced heart failure program at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Thanks Kathy! We Say Farewell to ABC7's Kathy Brock
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Joe Jackson dies at 89
What to do in Chicago this week, for $20 or less
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he's retiring; Trump to get 2nd high-court pick
Joe Jackson dies at 89
At least 3 tornadoes in Illinois; flooding in NW suburbs
SCOTUS strikes down union fees with Janus v. AFSCME ruling
Chicago council considers case of girl traumatized by police
8th man charged in fatal stabbing of innocent 15-year-old boy
7-year-old boy held under water, burned during home invasion
Police: Woman said she had stomach punched to kill baby
Show More
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
'Why do you hate us?' Woman hurls racist insults at mom, son
CPS to launch Office of Student Protections in wake of sex abuse scandal
WORLD CUP 2018: Germany out, Sweden, Mexico advance from Group F
Police officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen Antwon Rose
More News