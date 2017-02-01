ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anti-Lady Gaga Super Bowl petition has 47K signatures

Lady Gaga shares video on Snapchat driving past NRG Stadium. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, file)

HOUSTON --
We're only a few days away until Lady Gaga hits the stage for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The performance is sure to include her signature flair, plenty of guest appearances, and if her Instagram is any clue, horses. She even requested to perform on the roof.


Despite all the preparation time it takes to create a Super Bowl halftime performance, there's currently a petition in place on change.org asking the NFL to replace Gaga as the show's headliner.

Change.org user Justin G. outlines his dream lineup, which includes powerhouse performers like Rae Sremmurd, Gucci, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, Young Jeezy, Migos, Future, and Outkast. The Atlanta-heavy scene was inspired in part by the Atlanta Falcons' first Super Bowl in 18 years.

"If you're gonna put on a show for billions," he said, "THIS IS THE ONLY SHOW."

He goes on to explain that Atlanta and Houston are two of the "TRILLEST" hip hop communities and the show should reflect that.

The petition has garnered over 57,000 signatures, but it's highly unlikely the singer be taken out of the lineup at this stage in the game, especially given the amount of preparation that has already gone into the performance. Gaga has commented that she has been preparing for her Super Bowl halftime performance since she was four.

