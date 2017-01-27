Art AIDS America exhibit comes to Lincoln Park gallery

CHICAGO (WLS) --For more than three decades, choreographer and dancer Bill T. Jones has made an incredible mark on American dance.
He has won multiple awards, including a MacArthur Genius Grant, two Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center honor in 2010 and a Presidential Medal of the Arts in 2013. He's based in New York but has come to Chicago to make a rare appearance at the DuSable Museum Friday night.
The Alphawood Gallery brought Jones to raise awareness of their Art AIDS America exhibit going on in Chicago right now. Art AIDS America is the first exhibition to explore how the AIDS crisis forever changed American art.
You can check it out at the new Alphawood Gallery in Lincoln Park now through April 2. It's free and open to the public.
