ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art AIDS America exhibit comes to Lincoln Park gallery

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Alphawood Gallery brought Bill T. Jones to raise awareness of their Art AIDS America exhibit going on in Chicago right now. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
For more than three decades, choreographer and dancer Bill T. Jones has made an incredible mark on American dance.

He has won multiple awards, including a MacArthur Genius Grant, two Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center honor in 2010 and a Presidential Medal of the Arts in 2013. He's based in New York but has come to Chicago to make a rare appearance at the DuSable Museum Friday night.

The Alphawood Gallery brought Jones to raise awareness of their Art AIDS America exhibit going on in Chicago right now. Art AIDS America is the first exhibition to explore how the AIDS crisis forever changed American art.

You can check it out at the new Alphawood Gallery in Lincoln Park now through April 2. It's free and open to the public.

Click here for more information.
Related Topics:
entertainmentartAIDSdanceentertainmentChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' motion character posters
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago couple's wedding first look gets 'Rexy'
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CPD supt. falls ill at press conference for new technology
Elmhurst bridal shop owners vow to help customers after devastating fire
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during domestic dispute
Adults passed out from alleged drug OD with 2 kids in backseat
Chicago Cubs fans meet former catcher David Ross
Chicago rapper Chief Keef questioned in LA home invasion, robbery, reports say
Show More
Patient wants answers after he says hospital lost his leg
Couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Rauner: Motion to stop state employee paychecks is 'disappointing'
Man, 64, fatally struck in Avondale
SoxFest underway at Chicago Hilton this weekend
More News
Top Video
CPD supt. falls ill at press conference for new technology
Rauner: Motion to stop state employee paychecks is 'disappointing'
Handmade noodles shine at Chinatown's Slurp Slurp
Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!
More Video