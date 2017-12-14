WINDY CITY LIVE

Ashley Brown performs 'My Favorite Things'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ashely Brown has played the title role in ?Mary Poppins? and Belle in ?Beauty and the Beast? on Broadway. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Ashley Brown has played the title role in "Mary Poppins" and Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway.

She stopped by to tell us about a holiday concert and perform a favorite from "The Sound of Music".

"Merry, Merry Chicago!" returns to Symphony Center Dec. 15 - 23 featuring Chicago Children's Choir with special guest vocalist Ashley Brown and guest conductor Emil de Cou. Brown will perform classics such as "My Favorite Things" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." And there will be a surprise visit from a jolly resident of the North Pole!

For ticket info, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Hiplet Ballerinas perform twist on Nutcracker classic
Made in Chicago: Factor 75
Meteorologist Ginger Zee's new book 'Natural Disaster'
Stocking Stuffed
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hiplet Ballerinas perform twist on Nutcracker classic
2 Minute Warning: Aasif Mandvi
ABC7's Cheryl Burton reads 'Twas the Nights Before Christmas'
Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper gives box office advice
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
Gary death of missing Hammond teen ruled homicide
Armed teen tries to rob off-duty CPD officer in Beverly, police say
Cook County voters to see marijuana question on ballot
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
Show More
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Parents say school let 5-year-old walk home alone
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Markham woman wins $675K lottery prize
Couple accused of starving, biting their children
More News
Top Video
RTA approves fare hikes for CTA, Metra, Pace
Holiday season etiquette from expert Ellen Ericson
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
More Video