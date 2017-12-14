Ashley Brown performs 'My Favorite Things'

CHICAGO --Ashley Brown has played the title role in "Mary Poppins" and Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway.
She stopped by to tell us about a holiday concert and perform a favorite from "The Sound of Music".
"Merry, Merry Chicago!" returns to Symphony Center Dec. 15 - 23 featuring Chicago Children's Choir with special guest vocalist Ashley Brown and guest conductor Emil de Cou. Brown will perform classics such as "My Favorite Things" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." And there will be a surprise visit from a jolly resident of the North Pole!
For ticket info, click here.