"Ask Amy" columnist talks new book 'Strangers Tend To Tell Me Things'

Amy stops by WCL to talk about her new memoir "Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Coming Home," a chronicle of her life since she has moved back home to Freeville, New York. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
She's syndicated in nearly 200 newspapers and reaches an estimated 22 million readers. She's also a New York Times best-selling author. Who is it? It's Amy Dickinson of the "Ask Amy" advice column, seen locally here in the Chicago Tribune. Amy is also a frequent guest on NPR's show "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell me."

Amy stops by WCL to talk about her new memoir "Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Coming Home," a chronicle of her life since she has moved back home to Freeville, New York. After moving back to her hometown - Amy found love and also suffered what many baby boomers are experiencing - becoming a caregiver for an aging parent, all told with her humorous slant on life.

Plus - she is giving a talk with Bill Kurtis for a WBEZ event.

AN EVENING WITH AMY DICKINSON
In conversation with Bill Kurtis
April 30, 7 p.m.
Victory Gardens Theatre
Check it out at WBEZ.

Check out Ask Amy in the Chicago Tribune.

For more on Amy, check out her website.

For more on her new book "Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things" and where to buy, visit the publisher's website.
