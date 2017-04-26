"Ask Amy" columnist talks new book 'Strangers Tend To Tell Me Things'

CHICAGO --She's syndicated in nearly 200 newspapers and reaches an estimated 22 million readers. She's also a New York Times best-selling author. Who is it? It's Amy Dickinson of the "Ask Amy" advice column, seen locally here in the Chicago Tribune. Amy is also a frequent guest on NPR's show "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell me."
Amy stops by WCL to talk about her new memoir "Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Coming Home," a chronicle of her life since she has moved back home to Freeville, New York. After moving back to her hometown - Amy found love and also suffered what many baby boomers are experiencing - becoming a caregiver for an aging parent, all told with her humorous slant on life.
Plus - she is giving a talk with Bill Kurtis for a WBEZ event.
AN EVENING WITH AMY DICKINSON
In conversation with Bill Kurtis
April 30, 7 p.m.
Victory Gardens Theatre
