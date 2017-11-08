Astronaut Scott Kelly discusses new books 'Endurance,' 'My Journey to the Stars'

Astronaut Scott Kelly is an American treasure and has set the record for the longest space mission by an American.Kelly visited Windy City Live to chat about his books and his talk at the Chicago Humanities Festival, where he will be interviewed by Peter Sagal, host of NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me."Kelly spent 340 days at the International Space Station testing the effects of long-term space travel on the body. Why do all this testing? NASA's goal is to go to Mars, and Kelly believes someone alive today will make that journey.In his new book, "Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery," he tells the story of how he went from a daredevil young kid with no direction, and pretty bad grades, to an astronaut commanding the International Space Station.He also discloses what his experience was like, having stayed in space for nearly a year, and what coming home meant to him.Kelly also wrote a companion book for kids, "My Journey to the Stars," to hopefully spark a young child's interest in exploring space.WHEN: 8 p.m. WednesdayWHERE: Francis W. Parker School, 330 W. Webster Ave., Chicago.Or call the box office at (312) 605-8444.