THE BACHELOR

'The Bachelor' contestant Bekah identified as person reported missing last year

EMBED </>More Videos

A "The Bachelor" contestant was apparently on a missing person list while the show was airing.

Danny Clemens
EUREKA, Calif. --
Californians on the hunt for a young woman reported missing last year found her in an unexpected place: appearing on "The Bachelor."

The missing person in question was 22-year-old Bekah Martinez, who appeared in a North Coast Journal cover story about the high rate of missing person reports made in Humboldt County, California.

As of Jan. 18, 36 people were in the California Attorney General's database of people missing from the county, which has a population of only 135,727, according to the magazine. The Journal published a slideshow that originally contained images of all 36 people, including Martinez.

An eagle-eyed Journal reader (and apparent "Bachelor" fan) commented on the magazine's Facebook post that Martinez was currently appearing as a contestant on the popular dating show.

The Journal reached out to local authorities, who confirmed that Martinez was not, in fact, missing and removed her from the missing person list.

"As part of procedure, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies are typically required to make direct contact with the missing person to confirm status and well-being as geographical and other factors allow," the sheriff's office told ABC News in a statement. "Based on the totality of information provided regarding Martinez's well-being, [Martinez's] status as a missing person was cleared over the phone."

A local official told the magazine that Martinez's mother reported her missing in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 after Martinez "reportedly [went] to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm" and hadn't contacted her mother by the time she was expected home.

Spoiler alert: there hasn't been any marijuana farming on this season of "The Bachelor."

Filming for the current season began in September 2017. Martinez hasn't been eliminated yet, so it's not clear how or if any of her time filming the show lines up with the period of time when she was believed to be missing.

Reality show contestants are often limited in the communication they have with the outside world during filming, and Martinez has tweeted that she didn't have her phone during her time in the mansion.

"MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don't get cell service on The Bachelor??" a no-longer-missing Martinez tweeted after the story broke.



Martinez later quipped that the "scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted."

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorbachelormissing personmissing womancaliforniau.s. & worldwhat's trendingbuzzworthysocial mediabizarretelevision
THE BACHELOR
Arie starts to question Krystal's behavior on 'The Bachelor'
The Bekah-ning: Arie will proceed with caution
'Bachelor' Arie says some surprising early goodbyes
Arie learns about 'Bumper Car Trauma,' as a feud erupts between 2 women
More the bachelor
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dennis Edwards, Temptations singer, dies at 74
2 Minute Warning: Shawn Wayans
Priscilla Presley talks 'Elvis & Me'
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Brutal cold moves in ahead of weekend snow
Woman, 84, carjacked in Evanston
House Republicans release partisan memo on Russia probe
Couple charged with selling teen girl for sex to Elgin family
Dennis Edwards, Temptations singer, dies at 74
PetSmart dog groomer fired after abuse caught on camera
What's wrong with this house? Homeowner fined thousands by HOA
Victims' father apologizes for trying to attack Larry Nassar
Show More
Police: Burglary victim spotted suspect wearing stolen shoes at restaurant
CDC: 16 children died from flu this week, 53 so far this season
Old Navy accused of racially profiling customer over his coat
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Illinois Tollway worker
Adler Planetarium offering free admission to Ill. residents on days in February
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Remodeling Nightmare
Chicago Weather: Brutal cold moves in ahead of weekend snow
Woman, 84, carjacked in Evanston
Gwendolyn Brooks cheerleaders are 1st CPS squad to qualify for state finals in over a decade
More Video