OSCARS

Going for Gold: Backstage with the creators of 'Coco'

EMBED </>More Videos

Producer Darla K. Anderson and director Lee Unkrich are the creative powers behind Disney-Pixar's Oscar-nominated feature "Coco"

By
NEW YORK --
In Disney-Pixar's "Coco," a young musician named Miguel enters the land of the dead. The film, though, is very much alive, a nominee for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards.

"I'm just so happy that 'Coco' has been embraced, and it has been connecting with people and it has been successful," producer Darla K. Anderson said.

The movie fits in to a real moment for diversity.

"I think it fits in beautifully," Anderson said. "It was so important that we had an all-Latino cast, and at the end of the day, a film like 'Coco,' I hope, shows that we are all so much more alike than we are different."

The folks behind the movie are overjoyed with the recognition and love touting the film.

"It's an honor to be hanging out with 'our' movie with everybody representing our teams that worked so hard on it," Anderson said.

Coco was a labor of love, and red carpet promotion is a happy result.

"We spent six years making 'Coco,' so an extra two months is not a big deal," director Lee Unkrich said. "Making the movie was hard. This is not hard."

The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonentertainmentOscarssandy kenyonoriginals
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
How to watch the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
Arie gets dose of reality when 1 woman's ex shows up
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CTA adding 1,000 new cameras, improving lighting at stations as part of security plan
Supt. Johnson heading to Springfield to support bill named for Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Suburban drivers angry about possible red light camera traps
Family devastated after ICE arrests father doing yard work at own home
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
Kankakee River expected to crest at historic level, flood victim aid arrives
IHOP raises money for Children's Hospitals with free pancakes
Chipotle offering free food for hockey fans
Show More
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
2 girls, ages 6 and 14, shot in Hermosa
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
Medical student fatally stabbed while studying in library
TOUGH TO WATCH: Uber driver robbed, nearly killed by armed men
More News
Top Video
CTA adding 1,000 new cameras, improving lighting at stations as part of security plan
Supt. Johnson heading to Springfield to support bill named for Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Suburban drivers angry about possible red light camera traps
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
More Video