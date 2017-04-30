  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Band 'The Chainsmokers' crashes Huntley High School's prom

The band "The Chainsmokers" tweeted a photo after crashing Huntley High School's prom in Rosemont Saturday. (The Chainsmokers)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
A surprise guest helped make the Huntley High School prom a night those students will never forget.

The group "The Chainsmokers crashed the high school dance at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont Saturday night.
The Daily Herald reports that the surprise had been weeks in the making. "The Chainsmokers" performed their hit song "Closer" and then ran over to the Allstate Arena for their concert.

(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
