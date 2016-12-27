ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Murray planning to open 'Caddyshack'-themed bar in Rosemont

Bill Murray, standing, is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
Chicago's own Bill Murray is gearing up to open his own restaurant and bar in the northern suburbs.

It'll have a "Caddyshack" theme inspired by Bill's classic comedy.

Murray and his brothers reportedly plan to build their eatery in the Crowne Plaza Hotel on River Road, across the street from the Rosemont Theatre. There is no word yet on whether the tavern will be open in time for golf season this spring.

Murray already has a Caddyshack Grill in Florida. Bill and his brothers got hooked on golf while growing up in Wilmette when they all worked as caddies at local courses.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbarmoviebill murrayRosemont
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comedian Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies
Britney Spears Twitter death hoax appears connected to group OurMine
Art Institute announces free admission for Chicagoans under 17
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fox Valley Mall in Aurora reopens day after massive fight
Police: Man did heroin, other drugs before Riverside crash
Crews recover body of 2nd Lynwood pond victim
2 girls, 13 and 14, shot in Gresham
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Comedian Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies
Police: Woman gave sippy cup of wine to child while driving drunk
Show More
George Michael's partner says pop star died alone
Bear may need to be euthanized after interacting with drivers
Boy, 4, alerts family to fire with cartoon catchphrase
Obama, Japanese prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
Woman uses technology to scare package thief away
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
More Photos