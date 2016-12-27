Bill Murray planning to open 'Caddyshack'-themed bar in Rosemont

Chicago's own Bill Murray is gearing up to open his own restaurant and bar in the northern suburbs.It'll have a "Caddyshack" theme inspired by Bill's classic comedy.Murray and his brothers reportedly plan to build their eatery in the Crowne Plaza Hotel on River Road, across the street from the Rosemont Theatre. There is no word yet on whether the tavern will be open in time for golf season this spring.Murray already has a Caddyshack Grill in Florida. Bill and his brothers got hooked on golf while growing up in Wilmette when they all worked as caddies at local courses.