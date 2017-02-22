WINDY CITY LIVE

Broadway in Chicago limited run: 'The Illusionists'

"The Illusionists - Live from Broadway" is running at the Oriental Theatre through Feb. 26, 2017.

Seven of the most talented illusionists are together in one awe inspiring spectacle. One of the seven, Colin Cloud - the Deductionist -- visited WCL to talk about the show and had a couple of tricks up his sleeve.

"The Illusionists"
Oriental Theatre
24 W. Randolph St.

Feb. 21 - 26, 2017

For more about the show and tickets, visit Broadway in Chicago:
http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/illusionists-live-broadway/
