WINDY CITY LIVE

Broken Lizard comedy group stars in "Super Trooper 2"

The five-man comedy group Broken Lizard chatted about the sequel to their cult classic film "Super Troopers."

"Super Troopers 2" opens in theaters on Friday.

For more on Broken Lizard, visit: http://www.brokenlizard.com/

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmovie
WINDY CITY LIVE
Phillip-Michael Scales performs 'Lover, Let Me Be'
Chef Sarah Grueneberg's radishes and kimchi butter
Vitalife Weight Loss Program: Week 2
Garry McCarthy: Windy City Sit-Down
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hershey Felder stars in one-man play "Our Great Tchaikovsky"
Harry Anderson, of 'Night Court' fame, dead at 65
Familiar face stars in Steppenwolf's 'Doppelganger'
Shark Tank open casting call in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman, 28, found shot to death, child injured in Gary
Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in SC prison riot that killed 7
LIVE: Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial-bias education
Vandals target offices of South Side community group for fourth time
Tribune Tower owners unveil plans for Chicago's 2nd-tallest skyscraper
Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'Damn'
Tax Day 2018 freebies and deals
Show More
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philadelphia store, spokesman says
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
Thieves drive stolen car into Game Stop, rob store
Cupich, Loyola Medicine call on Rauner to pass gun bill
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
More News