Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
BREAKING NEWS
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial-bias education
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial-bias education
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
share
tweet
share
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Broken Lizard comedy group stars in "Super Trooper 2"
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
wcl
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 01:40PM
The five-man comedy group Broken Lizard chatted about the sequel to their cult classic film "Super Troopers."
"Super Troopers 2" opens in theaters on Friday.
For more on Broken Lizard, visit:
http://www.brokenlizard.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
Windy City LIVE
movie
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Phillip-Michael Scales performs 'Lover, Let Me Be'
Chef Sarah Grueneberg's radishes and kimchi butter
Vitalife Weight Loss Program: Week 2
Garry McCarthy: Windy City Sit-Down
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hershey Felder stars in one-man play "Our Great Tchaikovsky"
Harry Anderson, of 'Night Court' fame, dead at 65
Familiar face stars in Steppenwolf's 'Doppelganger'
Shark Tank open casting call in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman, 28, found shot to death, child injured in Gary
Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in SC prison riot that killed 7
LIVE: Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial-bias education
Vandals target offices of South Side community group for fourth time
Tribune Tower owners unveil plans for Chicago's 2nd-tallest skyscraper
Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'Damn'
Tax Day 2018 freebies and deals
Show More
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philadelphia store, spokesman says
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
Thieves drive stolen car into Game Stop, rob store
Cupich, Loyola Medicine call on Rauner to pass gun bill
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago