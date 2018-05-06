SUMMER FUN

Buckingham Fountain turned on; sign that summer is near

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain was turned on Sunday. (WLS)

By and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The iconic Buckingham Fountain was turned on Sunday afternoon - a sign that summer in Chicago is near!

Earlier this week, the Chicago Park District had tested the fountain, but crowds gathered Sunday for a festival and the 2 p.m. switch-flipping for the official turn on.
Chicago's Buckingham Fountain gears up for summer
Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain is gearing up for summer, with a test of its jets today.


Live music, food and family activities were also offered to celebrate the annual event.

The spectacular water display is powered by a 225 horse power motor that drives the main pump, which, in turn, shoots roughly 8,000 gallons of water through the fountain each minute. This runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

At the top of each hour starting at 9 a.m. (with a final showing at 10:35 p.m.), two more pumps pitch in for an even bigger 20 minute show. The center jet (which reaches 150 feet into the air) gets its own pump for those performances.

At its peak, with all three of these pumps running, Buckingham Fountain has 15,000 gallons of water shooting out of it every minute, said Eric Kelmar, the Chicago Park District's assistant chief operating engineer for the lake front region.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsummersummer funarchitectureChicagoGrant Park-ILLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Buckingham Fountain pumps up for summer
SUMMER FUN
Buckingham Fountain pumps up for summer
Toys to get kids playing outside this summer
Get creative with picnics to save calories
Best cities to celebrate July 4 named
More summer fun
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Watch: Architecture tour cruises along Chicago River
Next on Windy City LIVE
Spend or Save: Richard Roeper reviews new movies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver in custody after pedestrian killed, 4 others injured in hit-and-run on I-290 ramp
Illinois counties declare 'sanctuary' status for gun owners
Good Samaritans scramble to save man dangling from overpass
Exploding vape pen suspected in man's death
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Hawaii volcano destroys 21 homes, spews lava 200 feet in air
Lockdown lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after 2 women shot outside ER
Man videotaped girl, woman under doors of suburban fitting rooms: prosecutors
Show More
Boy, 13, injured in NW Side hit-and-run
Highway sniper who shot 2 idolized Nikolas Cruz, sheriff says
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Colo. woman cited after 7-Eleven microwave blows up urine sample
More News