Celebs slam 'disgusting' Harvey Weinstein amid assault allegations

Hollywood is speaking out after movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faced allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women.

As more actors came forward publicly with vivid accounts of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein stretching back decades, following a New York Times expose, celebrities took to Twitter to slam the producer.
