As more actors came forward publicly with vivid accounts of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein stretching back decades, following a New York Times expose, celebrities took to Twitter to slam the producer.
October 10, 2017
For those asking why I waited?— Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017
YOU try telling that story 10yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names far braver than me
I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop.— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) October 10, 2017
In this instance it was women affected but I also stand with all the men, indeed any person, who has suffered sexual harassment.— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) October 10, 2017
The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017
Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017
Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017
I applaud all women for speaking up. It’s scary to be the first one to speak out against something or someone. But you’re not solo for long— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 9, 2017
To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017
H Weinstein -yikes! Disgusting and creepy. So is "leader of the free world" btw— Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) October 9, 2017
If there is a way to cure yourself of being a predator than I hope harvey learns what it is & shares it with the world. It's an epidemic.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2017
My heart breaks for everyone who was hurt by this man. As a actor, a human & a feminist I am standing in support. Always have. Always will. https://t.co/DYCCHgcyit— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) October 10, 2017
1. Let's be clear. What Harvey Weinstein did to those women was nothing short of abuse. I am disturbed, and disgusted. It's appalling.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 10, 2017
2. Though I never witnessed it, I stand in solidarity with his victims, and hope their bravery sends a loud message to all abusers of power.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 10, 2017