Charo talks 'Dancing with the Stars' performance

Charo may not have gotten the highest scores for her debut performance on "Dancing with the Stars" but she stole the spotlight with her salsa and sass. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Charo may not have gotten the highest scores for her debut performance on "Dancing with the Stars" but she stole the spotlight with her salsa and sass.

There was no rest for Charo and partner Keo Motsepe the day after the 24th season premiere. It was back to rehearsing for the second episode. But the entertainer was ready to speak her mind.

"I was (expletive) off. I was expecting six," she said.

"Mama did good she did really good she got robbed, she got robbed on those scores," Shel Rasten, Charo's son, said.

And Charo was not happy about her makeup job.

"They put me lips that I can suck an orange. I don't believe it," she said.

"Please Chicago, please, I apologize for my lips. They put so much makeup around the eyes, I did not recognize me," she said. "I looked like a frog on her wedding day."

Charo also casually dropped who her neighbors are.

"We don't have any cucarachas in my house, because when I dance flamenco they all disappear, they go to the neighbor, they go to Tom Cruise," Charo said.

"The best food I ever ate in my life is from restaurants in Chicago. And the audience in Chicago is so friendly, we talk alike. Beautiful, beautiful city," she said.

Find out how Charo does on "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.
