WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Actress Fawzia Mirza Writes/Stars in Indie Film "Signature Move"

EMBED </>More Videos

Fawzia Mirza is a Chicago actress, writer and producer. (WLS)

Fawzia Mirza is a Chicago actress, writer and producer. A former lawyer turned actress - Fawzia is passionately telling her story, and trying to break down stereotypes through humor. Her web series Kam Kardashian tells the fictional story of the "other" gay Kardashian (she produced this before Bruce Jenner came out as transgender). She plays Donald Trump's illegitimate Muslim daughter in the mockumentary "The Muslim Trump" and now she's starring in, and has co-written the new indie film "Signature Move." It's about a Pakistani Muslim lesbian lawyer dealing with finding love while still living with a very traditional mother.

Fawzia visits WCL to talk about her new movie and breaking down stereotypes through humor.

Official website for "Signature Move:"
https://signaturemovemovie.com/fawzia-mirza/

"Signature Move" opens in Chicago at the Music Box Theatre with a special preview screening on Thursday Sept. 28th at 7pm. The Red Carpet Premiere is Friday, Sept. 29th at 7pm. For movie times and tickets, visit the Music Box website:
https://www.musicboxtheatre.com/films/signature-move

Fawzia Mirza website:
http://www.fawziamirza.com/#fawziamirza
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmovie premieremovie
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
NY Times Best Selling Author On Parenting - Dr. Kevin Leman's New Book "Education A La Carte."
Pillow Talk: Bored After 13 Years
New Book "Guidelines For A Master" by Reverend Dr. Derrick B. Wells
'All My Penguins' at Lincoln Park Zoo
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jason Ritter looks for hope, heart in 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'
In the Goldbergs' household, mom knows best
'Dancing with the Stars' shows sexy side for Latin Night
Keeping up with the Kardashian baby news
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family beaten by teens at Six Flags Great America during 'Fright Fest', police say
Family sues hospital after father dies following 9-hour ER wait
Teen allegedly kidnapped by former teacher speaks out: 'It's good and bad'
TLC's T-Boz says cousin fatally shot 18 times in Peoria unnecessarily
Man mugged on path behind Shedd Aquarium, pushed into Lake Michigan
Teen dead, 2nd critical in double stabbing at NYC school
Chicago couple stranded in Puerto Rico: 'Hurricane was easy compared to aftermath'
Restaurant report card: What's in your fast food meat?
Show More
Woman arrested 27 years after clown murder, marrying victim's husband
Keeping up with the Kardashian baby news
Louisville places coach Rick Pitino on administrative leave amid FBI bribery investigation
Woman missing from unincorporated Lisle may be suicidal, authorities say
Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
"Five Guys Named Moe" extends Chicago run until Oct. 15
South Side center opens to boost economic development
VIDEO: Safe stolen from Bridgeport home
More Video