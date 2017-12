Chicago actress stars in 'Beautiful: The Carol King Musical'

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" chronicles the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter Carole King.Chicago native, Sarah Bockel, stars at Carole King. She stopped by ABC7 on Friday to talk about the musical.Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.Fridays at 7:30 p.m.Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.Sundays at 2 p.m.For tickets, call Broadway Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000 and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com