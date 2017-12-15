ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago actress stars in 'Beautiful: The Carol King Musical'

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" chronicles the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter Carole King. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" chronicles the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter Carole King.

Chicago native, Sarah Bockel, stars at Carole King. She stopped by ABC7 on Friday to talk about the musical.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.
Fridays at 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sundays at 2 p.m.


For tickets, call Broadway Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000 and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
