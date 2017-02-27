OSCARS

Chicago couple steals show at Oscars

A Chicago couple part of a tour group didn?t know they were going to get inside the Academy Awards Sunday night. (WLS)

LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
A Chicago couple part of a tour group didn't know they were going to get inside the Academy Awards Sunday night.

It's hard to steal the show at the Oscars, but "Gary from Chicago" and fiancée from Chicago did.

Jimmy Kimmel unloaded a sightseeing bus full of unsuspecting tourists into the Dolby Theater Sunday night.

Gary Alan Cole wearing a Hollywood sweatshirt and a black baseball cap, seemed completely at ease when he introduced himself to Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel and then took out his phone to snap some pictures of all of the movie stars in the front row.

Right behind him, his fiancée Vicki was overwhelmed and excited. When Kimmel asked her who her favorite actor was, she pointed to Denzel Washington.

Washington approached the couple as Kimmel asked him to be the best man at their wedding. He then grabbed the couple's hands and pronounced them, "Husband and wife."

Gary Alan Cole took breaks to kiss Meryl Streep's hand and to take a few selfies.

Meanwhile Anthony Anderson from the ABC show "Blackish" said Denzel is not qualified to marry people, but he is, so he offered to marry the Chicago couple live on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. That would be quite the wedding.

The couple will be live on the Jimmy Kimmel Show Monday night at 10:35 p.m. on ABC7.
