Chicago Dogs ballpark almost complete

Baseball in Rosemont is just around the corner with first pitch at Impact Field slated for May 25. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
Baseball in Rosemont is just around the corner with first pitch at Impact Field slated for May 25.

The home of the Chicago Dogs, a new American Assocation of Independent Professional Baseball minor league team, will boast a fan-focused experience.

"Our goal is to create the best ballpark experience in the country," said team owner Shawn Hunter.

To achieve that, the ballpark features a 360-degree concourse with multiple patios and outdoor bars as well as a children's area. Impact Field also has a club level with food and beverage service plus suite options too. One of those suites is directly behind the Left Field wall, on field level. All that will separate guests from the game there is a chain-link fence. The group will also have access to the team's batting cages in that space. Most tickets are far cheaper than the premium options; home plate box single-game seats priced at $25.

This spring, you can say "play ball" at Impact Field!
