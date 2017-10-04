WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago family choir the Bournes perform

EMBED </>More Videos

We love finding talent that not all know about - and that happened when our Senior Producer went to a dance performance called "Dance for life: Chicago." (WLS)

We love finding talent that not all know about - and that happened when our Senior Producer - you know him as Frankly Hank - went to a dance performance called "Dance for life: Chicago." He heard the Bournes perform - and was blown away! So we had to have them on WCL.

They describe themselves this way:

"We are The Bournés! A family of our Mom and 8 siblings who are singers, dancers, instrumentalists, and much more! Said to have the "voices of angels," we bring the joy of music, love, laughter, family, food, whimsy, and just plain crazy wherever we go!"

In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas - they chose to perform a classic "Amazing Grace," in honor of the victims.

Find out more about The Bournes on their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/thebournes/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVElive musicmusic
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Plainfield chef vies for "Best Baker in America" on Food Network
Celebrity designer Jonathan Adler features fall design trends
'Gimme a Hand' game
Chicago's Move Me Soul Company performs
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Gimme a Hand' game
Chicago's Move Me Soul Company performs
Actress, author Joyce Bulifant talks new memoir, dsylexia
"Scandal" stars talk about the final season
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in Los Angeles
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells family she has 'clean conscience'
Teen killed in fiery, head-on crash near Elburn
Police: Couple kept disabled woman in shed, sold her for sex
Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier Las Vegas target
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
'Hey Honey!': Obama has video surprise for Michelle on 25th anniversary
Actress Gabrielle Union reveals struggle with infertility, multiple miscarriages
Show More
Monopoly Man photobombs Senate hearing on Equifax
Anti-abortion US rep asked mistress to get one
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
Alleged Snapchat shooter sends message to police: It wasn't that big a deal
More News
Top Video
Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier Las Vegas target
Cop fires gun at actor portraying armed robber
Chicago firefighters, paramedics head to Puerto Rico
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in Los Angeles
More Video