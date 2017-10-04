Chicago family choir the Bournes perform

We love finding talent that not all know about - and that happened when our Senior Producer - you know him as Frankly Hank - went to a dance performance called "Dance for life: Chicago." He heard the Bournes perform - and was blown away! So we had to have them on WCL.They describe themselves this way:"We are The Bournés! A family of our Mom and 8 siblings who are singers, dancers, instrumentalists, and much more! Said to have the "voices of angels," we bring the joy of music, love, laughter, family, food, whimsy, and just plain crazy wherever we go!"In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas - they chose to perform a classic "Amazing Grace," in honor of the victims.Find out more about The Bournes on their Facebook page: