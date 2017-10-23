She has dressed some of the world's biggest celebs and today we get an exclusive first look at the new collection from Chicago fashion designer Barbara Bates.
"Real Women Wear Bates"
Sunday, October 29th
Cocktail Reception: 4pm
Show: 5pm
19 East 21st St.
For ticket purchases, visit http://barbarabatesdesigns.com/ or call Bates Designs 312-808-8091
FOR MORE ON BARBARA AND HER BATES DESIGNS HEAD TO: http://www.barbarabatesdesigns.com/
2031 S. Indiana
Chicago, IL 60616
Ph: 312-808-8091
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEfashion
entertainmentWindy City LIVEfashion