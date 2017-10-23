  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Chicago fashion designer Barbara Bates

We get an exclusive first look at the new collection from Chicago fashion designer Barbara Bates. (WLS)

She has dressed some of the world's biggest celebs and today we get an exclusive first look at the new collection from Chicago fashion designer Barbara Bates.

"Real Women Wear Bates"
Sunday, October 29th
Cocktail Reception: 4pm
Show: 5pm
19 East 21st St.
For ticket purchases, visit http://barbarabatesdesigns.com/ or call Bates Designs 312-808-8091

FOR MORE ON BARBARA AND HER BATES DESIGNS HEAD TO: http://www.barbarabatesdesigns.com/

2031 S. Indiana
Chicago, IL 60616

Ph: 312-808-8091
