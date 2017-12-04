ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago Heights woman competing on 'Jeopardy' Monday

Jeopardy contestant Lisa Kristina.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
There's one contestant on "Jeopardy" Monday that will have a lot of Chicagoans rooting for her.

Lisa Kristina of Chicago Heights is a pianist and now a contestant on the TV game show,

If she plays her cards right, she could be a champion. It's something she says she's always wanted.

"It's kind of a dream come true, you know. I used to watch Jeopardy when I was a little kid, the old version with Art Fleming and I just loved the fact that these people knew all this stuff and I thought it was wonderful and it's wild that I'm on the show now," Kristina said.

You can see Lisa Kristina compete on Jeopardy Monday afternoon on ABC7 starting at 3:30 p.m. immediately followed by ABC7 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
