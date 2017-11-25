Fans of comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, and games can experience it all at the Chicago Pop Culture Con. The event is November 25-26 at the Pheasant Run Mega Center in St. Charles. Ticket prices are $10-$15, but children under 12 are free with an adult. The Chicago Pop Culture Con weekend is packed with displays, memorabilia, and special guests from all genres of pop culture.
Among the many featured guests is sci-fi and fantasy author David M. Taylor II. He will be holding a panel discussion called "Book to Film: Why do Comic Book Movies Suck?" The Evanston native is the author of "Lucifer: Soldiers, Serpents, and Sin," which explores Satan's fall from heaven. Taylor sat down with ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about his book, the Chicago Pop Culture Con, and more.
Event: Chicago Pop Culture Con
Date: November 25 and November 26
Hours: Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Address: Pheasant Run Mega Center, 4051 East Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174
Admission/ Ticket Prices: General admission 1 day $10 or 2 days $15
LINKS: https://www.chicagopopculturecon.com/
https://www.chicagopopculturecon.com/guests/david-taylor-ii/
http://dt2author.org/
