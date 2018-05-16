Chicago Riverwalk kicks off summer season with weekend events

FRIDAY, MAY 18

SATURDAY, MAY 19

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Three days of activities are planned along the Chicago Riverwalk this weekend to kick off the summer season.Activities include walking tours led by the Chicago Architecture Foundation, Fishing at the Jetty led by the Chicago Park District - and a pyrotechnic display on the LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street and State Street bridges.The one-and-a-quarter-mile path along the main branch of the Chicago River has proven to be a true escape from the hustle and bustle of the city"People come out of the office and they come down here and sit. I feel like it gives them that space to relax for a little bit and go back to the office," said Frank Quatraro, who frequents the Riverwalk.On Wednesday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel basked in the glow of his completed vision of the modern Riverwalk by greeting people along the river.Below is a full list of activities which run Friday to Sunday.(7:30 a.m.)Beginning at the Chicago River Museum/ McCormick Bridgehouse. The walks will take place on select dates through September. Visit chicagoriverwalk.us for details. 99 East RiverwalkArrivals/departures every 15-20 minutes from 9:50 a.m.-7 p.m. Route connections will include the Metra Stations. (Ogilvie/Union), The Loop, Chinatown, River North, and Streeterville (Michigan Avenue). Use promo code: RIVERWALK when booking tickets online for $3 off your All Day Pass. Promo code is valid online only from May 15-20. Tickets can be purchased on board, on your mobile device, or at any Wendella Ticket Office. For exact schedule details visit www.chicagowatertaxi.com. 105 West Riverwalk(10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)Tour the historic bridgehouse and visit the new temporary exhibition, Tender House Project spotlighting the creative possibilities for Chicago's bridgehouses. The project includes student design proposals from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Master of Architecture Program curated by Mejay Gula, a Chicago architect and educator. In addition, the South Side Home Movie Project will be projecting river-related archival home movies from 1940-70 from 3pm to 10pm on the iconic porthole windows. 99 E. Riverwalk(10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)Two for one rental special from May 18-20. Tours include: Historic Chicago Tour at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunset Tour at 6 p.m. 435 East Riverwalk SouthChicago Electric Boat Company (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.)Enjoy 50% off our 12 Passenger Riverwalk Boat Rentals during the weekend of May 18-20. Online reservations required at www.chicagoelectricboats.com. Use promo code: RIVERWALK50. 27 West Riverwalk South(11 a.m.-9 p.m.)Enjoy The Mix from old classics to the current chart hits beginning at 5 p.m. Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. featuring a $6 special & $6 beer, cocktails and appetizers. For families, face painting for the kids. 45 East Riverwalk South(11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)Enjoy music, bocce, ping-pong, bags, specialty drinks and great food all weekend. Boat charters will be 15% off all three days. 355 East Riverwalk South(Tapp Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Cafe Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday)Enjoy one of Chicago's finest DJ's, Jeff Pazen at Tiny Tapp & Cafe at 6:00p. For full programming information, visit www.tinytapp.com. 55 East Riverwalk South(11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.)Free one-hour walks with a city wise local volunteer highlighting the history, architecture and life along the Riverwalk. No one knows Chicago Like a Greeter! Meet a Greeter at Heald Plaza.(noon - 4 p.m.)Chicago's Fish'N' Kids will teach children and adults of all ages to fish for free, including supplies and instruction. The fishing jetty is located at Franklin and Wells Streets along the Riverwalk.4 p.m. - 5 p.m.)Jazz Links Ensemble led by Joe Powers. Young Jazz artists perform for opening weekend as part of the Year of Creative Youth. Vietnam Veterans Memorial-just east of State Street,(8:15 p.m.)Delight in the grand finale display of pyrotechnic waterfalls along the Riverwalk off of the LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street and State Street bridges.( 9 a.m.)Enter for a chance to win river cruise tickets aboard a FREE CAF River Cruise celebrating the Chicago Riverwalk's season opening! Check out architecture.org/may19 for more information. The winning passengers will depart on the river cruise at 112 East Riverwalk South.Arrivals/departures every 15-20 minutes from 9:50 a.m.-7 p.m. Route connections will include the Metra Stations (Ogilvie/Union), The Loop, Chinatown, River North, and Streeterville (Michigan Avenue). Use promo code: RIVERWALK when booking tickets online for $3 off your All Day Pass. Promo code is valid online only from May 15-20. Tickets can be purchased on board, on your mobile device, or at any Wendella Ticket Office. For exact schedule details visit www.chicagowatertaxi.com.105 West Riverwalk.(10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)Tour the historic bridgehouse and visit the new temporary exhibition, Tender House Project spotlighting the creative possibilities for Chicago's bridgehouses. The project includes student design proposals from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Master of Architecture Program curated by Mejay Gula, a Chicago architect and educator. In addition, the South Side Home Movie Project will be projecting river-related archival home movies from 1940-70 from 3pm to 10pm on the iconic porthole windows. 99 East Riverwalk.(10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)Two for one rental special from May 18-20. Tours include: Historic Chicago Tour at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunset Tour at 6 p.m. 435 East Riverwalk South.(10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.)Enjoy 50% off our 12 Passenger Riverwalk Boat Rentals during the weekend of May 18-20. Online reservations required at www.chicagoelectricboats.com. Use promo code: RIVERWALK50. 27 West Riverwalk South(10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.)Kids ride FREE all day on our most popular tour! Relax and unwind on our 90-minte Chicago River and Lake Michigan cruise. You'll enjoy lively narration and stories of Chicago's rich history. It's fun for the whole family! "Kids ride free" offer available for purchase at box office only. Mention "RIVERWALK" to receive. Maximum four free kid tickets per paid adult ticket. 112 East Wacker Drive(10:15 a.m.)Calling all canines! Our summer Canine Cruise is making an early appearance for a special one-day cruise! Canines and their owners are invited to join us for a FREE 90-minute River and Lake cruise. Sit back, relax and enjoy quality time with your dog as you learn about Chicago's rich history and architectural marvels. Reserve your space at https://riverwalk-free-canine-cruise.eventbrite.com. 112 East Wacker Drive.(Tapp Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Cafe Hours (weekend): 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.)Join us at Tiny Tapp & Cafe for a 60-minute yoga class for all levels, hosted by Kate Gisborne from Coconut Yoga (Northcenter), accompanied by Chicago musician Dave Hiltebrand. For full programming information, visit www.tinytapp.com. 55 East Riverwalk South(11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)Enjoy a melting pot of musical influences with The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band at Noon and Simple Remedy from 2-5 p.m. 45 East Riverwalk South.(11a.m.-9 p.m.)Music featuring DJ Saundra Suave from 3-7 p.m. 11 West Riverwalk South(11 a.m.-9 p.m.)Enjoy music, bocce, ping-pong, bags, specialty drinks and great food all weekend. Boat charters will be 15% off all three days. 355 East Riverwalk South.(Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.)Enjoy FREE 45-minute CAF docent-led walking tour along the Riverwalk. See some of the city's newest skyscrapers and learn about the Riverwalk's history and design. Meet at the Vietnam War Memorial at State Street and Wabash Avenue. Reservations required ($3 fee) at architecture.org/Riverwalk2018.Arrivals/departures every 15-20 minutes from 9:50 a.m.-7 p.m. Route connections will include the Metra Stations (Ogilvie/Union), The Loop, Chinatown, River North, and Streeterville (Michigan Avenue). Use promo code: RIVERWALK when booking tickets online for $3 off your All Day Pass. Promo code is valid online only from May 15-20. Tickets can be purchased on board, on your mobile device, or at any Wendella Ticket Office. For exact schedule details visit www.chicagowatertaxi.com. 105 West Riverwalk(10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)Tour the historic bridgehouse and visit the new temporary exhibition, Tender House Project spotlighting the creative possibilities for Chicago's bridgehouses. The project includes student design proposals from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Master of Architecture Program curated by Mejay Gula, a Chicago architect and educator. In addition, the South Side Home Movie Project will be projecting river-related archival home movies from 1940-70 from 3pm to 10pm on the iconic porthole windows. 99 East Riverwalk.(10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)Two for one rental special from May 18-20. Tours include: Historic Chicago Tour at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunset Tour at 6 p.m. 435 East Riverwalk South.(10 a.m.)Bottomless Mimosa Cruise! Sundays are Fundays when you cruise the Chicago River with a bottomless mimosa in hand. The 90-minute cruise is $35. Soda, wine, water, beer, mixed drinks and food is available for an additional cost. For tickets visit, IslandPartyBoat.com or call 312.600.8454. 355 East Riverwalk South.(10 a.m.-8 p.m.)Enjoy 50% off our 12 Passenger Riverwalk Boat Rentals during the weekend of May 18-20. Online reservations required at www.chicagoelectricboats.com. Use promo code: RIVERWALK50. 27 West Riverwalk South.(11 a.m.-9 p.m.)Enjoy music, bocce, ping-pong, bags, specialty drinks and great food all weekend. Boat charters will be 15% off all three days - does not include Bottomless Mimosa Cruise on May 20. 355 East Riverwalk SouthTINY TAPP AND CAFÉ (Tapp Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Cafe Hours (weekend): 8 a.m.-9 p.m.)For family programming stop by Tiny Tapp & Cafe at 2 p.m. for music and family fun. For full programming information, visit www.tinytapp.com. 55 East Riverwalk South